The Police spokesperson in North Kyoga region SP Patrick Jimmy Okema has confirmed that 9 people out of 13 workers from the Maruzi palm oil project farm who had embarked on a journey to seek employment in Masindi District died after the canoe capsized.

According to reports, on the night of July 9th, 2023, 13 workers from the Maruzi palm oil project farm embarked on a journey to seek employment in Masindi District, as they had not been paid by the management of the Indian farm.

Upon reaching the Kungu landing site, they discovered that the ferry was not operational. Consequently, they decided to board a small canoe to cross to the Masindi port landing site. Tragically, at around 4:00 am on July 10th 2023, the canoe capsized in River Nile resulting in the drowning of all 13 individuals, with only four survivors.

“The Kungu Police Post was notified by Okule Gabriel, a 19-year-old supervisor, working at the Indian palm oil farm in Maruzi ranch, Apac District And a case of drowning was registered. The survivors were transported to a nearby health centre for treatment, while efforts are underway to locate and retrieve the bodies of the deceased from the water,” SP Okema said

According to SP Okema, the territorial police in Apac are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic incident in which the 9 people lost their lives.

“This incident is unfortunate and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We strongly urge workers to approach the labour officers stationed in all District Local Government offices across the country in case of any challenges at their workplaces, before making any drastic decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, here is the list of individuals who lost their lives during the incident;

1. Lotyang Peter, 19 years old

2. Lemukol Simon, 18 years old

3. Lotham Simon, 30 years old

4. Lomuria John, 15 years old

5. Kamur Nomha, 21 years old

6. Ngole Simon, 21 years old

7. Lonta Joseph, 19 years old

8. Lucumwa Simon, 35 years old

9. Lokuwam Joseph, 19 years old

The survivors include; Muleka Bosco and Byekwaso Godfrey, who were riding the boat, along with two other passengers, Locire Simon and Lukwampe Peter.