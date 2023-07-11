Kisoro district was rattled by a suspected murder case as police launched an investigation into the untimely demise of Victor Bashabomwe, a 49-year-old resident of Nombe Ward, Rubuguri Town Council.

According to authorities, Mr. Bashabomwe’s lifeless body was discovered on July 10, 2023, in his small room after concerned family members reported his prolonged absence. Maria Nyirambagare, a distraught mother, notified the Rubuguri Police Post around 2:00 p.m. on the fateful day. She revealed that her son had been missing for four days before they decided to force open his room, only to find him lying motionless inside.

Upon receiving the report, local law enforcement swiftly initiated a thorough investigation.

According to the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Maate Elly, the Public Relations Officer for the Kigezi region,a police case file was promptly opened, and the scene was carefully examined by officers in the presence of a medical officer.

Following a subsequent postmortem examination, the cause of Mr. Bashabomwe’s tragic demise was determined to be suffocation. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, leaving investigators with numerous unanswered questions.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are focusing on identifying potential witnesses and gathering any available evidence that could shed light on the events leading up to the suspected murder. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice.

The local police department also assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice.