The territorial Police in Greater Bushenyi and Sheema District, has in custody, two senior one students of St Charles Lwanga High school for issuing an anonymous terroristic threat of attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) against their school.

The suspect identified as Mwesigye Innocent is in Police custody for threatening violence together with his accomplice Ayebare Benon.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says on the 5 July, 2023, the school leadership came across an anonymous letter, with threats of a terror attack, on St Charles Lwanga High school and two other schools in Kasese (St Andrews primary school and Kibingo primary school), which was dropped at the entrance of one of the classrooms.

“After a thorough investigation in coordination with the school it was established that the anonymous letter was written by Mwesigye Innocent, aged 16 and a senior one “c” student, assisted by his classmate Ayebare Amon aged 17 and in senior one “A”. They claimed they wanted to scare the school administration for having punished them after the dormitory captain reported them for indiscipline,” Enanga said today.

He added that both students admitted to having authored the anonymous letter and a task team also recovered an exercise book, where they plucked a page.

“It will be subjected, together with their specimen handwritings, to the handwriting expert for analysis. We would like to warn students that making threats of violence or attack or use of firearms is not a joke, but a criminal act. The two students will be arraigned in court for threatening violence and probably remanded to juvenile detention centre,” Enanga noted.

“We would like to also thank the school administration of St Charles Lwanga High school, Sheema District, for fighting indiscipline at the school. The school had suspended three students for alleged drug abuse. And on the 04.07.2023, they chased a senior one student in the disciplinary court after he threatened to burn the dormitory.”