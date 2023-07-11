The village of Omururinda in Kabale district was left in shock following a gruesome murder that unfolded on the night of July 9th, 2023. Ambrose Tumwekwase, a 28-year-old resident, is now the prime suspect in the alleged murder of James Rwakatarira, 30, who was found lifeless in Tumwekwase’s own home.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, appears to be rooted in a love triangle that had been brewing for over a year. Sources indicate that the deceased, James Rwakatarira, had been involved in a clandestine relationship with Niwamanya Vian, the wife of the suspect. Though Tumwekwase was aware of their affair, he had not caught them red-handed until that fateful night.

According to eyewitnesses, Tumwekwase stumbled upon Rwakatarira and Vian engaging in intimate activities on his bed, inside his own house. Consumed by rage and overwhelmed by the betrayal, Tumwekwase reached for a panga and savagely attacked the unsuspecting Rwakatarira, severing his head, hands, and legs.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries, bleeding to death at the scene. Vian, however, managed to escape and sought refuge with her parents-in-law, informing them of the horrifying events that had unfolded.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the distressing report, with James Kabalemesa, the area chairperson, promptly contacting the Kamuganguzi police post. In turn, the police swiftly arrived at the scene, securing the area and initiating an investigation into the shocking crime. The house, where the violent act occurred, was meticulously examined, and crucial evidence was gathered.

As the investigation progresses, the prime suspect, Ambrose Tumwekwase, remains at large, with the territorial police of Kabale intensifying their efforts to bring him to justice. The wife, Niwamanya Vian, was apprehended and is currently in custody, assisting authorities in their inquiries. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been transferred to the Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for a thorough postmortem examination.

The community of Kabale is left in a state of disbelief and mourning as they grapple with the tragedy that has unfolded in their midst. This shocking incident serves as a reminder of the destructive consequences that can arise from complex emotions such as jealousy, betrayal, and unrequited love.