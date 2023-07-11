The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng yesterday revealed that in Uganda there are only two 2 main laboratories that have been nationally and internationally certified and accredited to run DNA paternity tests.

While addressing journalists at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Wandegeya, Minister Aceng noted that Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) in Wandegeya and MBN Clinical Laboratories on Nakasero Road are the only certified labs nationally and internationally to carry out DNA tests.

Both laboratories have been certified by the government regulatory authorities -the Allied Health Practitioners’ Council (AHPC) and Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Council (UMDPC) and accredited by international accreditation bodies.

“The equipment, technologies and reagents being used for DNA paternity testing within the two certified laboratories (GAL and MBN) are validated and found to be sound standards, and this was part of the basis for their certification and/ or international accreditation. There have been suspicions that some unscrupulous agents might have smuggled fake equipment or reagents (kits) for DNA paternity testing into the country. I have been informed of some Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) purported to be home-based DNA test kits, some of which are available,” she said.

Dr. Aceng also warned that these RDTs are not validated for use in Uganda and therefore not allowed into the country, whether for use in the public or in the private purposes.

Nevertheless, Dr. Aceng explained that there are several other laboratories in Uganda which are accredited and certified to do DNA testing for diagnostic and research purposes, like investigating trends in Covid-19, TB, HIV, Sickle Cell, Hepatitis B and Cancers. These are; Central Public Health Laboratories (CPHL), National TB Reference Laboratory (NTRL), Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) and Laboratories at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), Makerere and Mbarara Universities.

She noted that her ministry is aware that several laboratories have come out purporting to do DNA paternity testing whereas they only collect samples and ship them for testing elsewhere, either within or outside the country. She cautioned that various equipment and technologies can be used for DNA testing and several of those are being promoted in the country but it is very important that Laboratories use only the methods that have been validated for use in the country.

The Minister added that no laboratory or any facility shall ship any samples for DNA paternity testing outside the country except with special clearance from the Director General of Health Services and/ or Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (UNCST). Also noted that any Laboratory that is prepared and wants to do DNA paternity testing can apply to the Director General of Health Services who will set up a team of experts to assess the Laboratory for certification.

Government Intervention

In order to reduce irregulated cases, Minister Aceng instructed the Department of National Health Laboratory and Diagnostic Services of MOH to work with National Drug Authority (NDA) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to ensure these fake DNA rapid test kits to be used for testing them because they will get wrong results.

“I want to caution Ugandans not to use these rapid kits or accept these alleged rapid kits or accept these alleged rapid DNA test kits to be used for testing them because they will get wrong results. The Ministry will continue to provide standards and regulatory oversight necessary to ensure that all laboratory processes, including DNA paternity testing guarantee quality and reliability of DNA paternity testing services in the medium and long term,” she said.

Dr. Aceng guided that DNA testing is done only by laboratories that have been authorized for testing through certification and accreditation.

“Only qualified professionals will be allowed to do testing. Only certified laboratories will be allowed to collect DNA-test samples. Only the two certified/accredited Laboratories, GAL in Wandegeya and MBN Clinical Laboratory on Nakasero Road, both in Kampala, shall be allowed to do DNA paternity testing in Uganda for now,” she said.

The Minister also warned both the traditional media as well as social media players to report about DNA paternity responsibly to avoid the negative impact on the mental health of the affected children, the families and society at large.