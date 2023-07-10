President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will this Thursday 13th July, 2023 address the nation on security and other matters of National Importance.

This has been confirmed by the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda.

“The President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF, H.E Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will this Thursday, July 13, 2023, address the nation on Security and other matters of National Importance. The address will start at 8pm and will be aired live on all TV and radio stations,”Mr. Kirunda said in a public notice today.