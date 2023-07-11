Corporal Walukayo Jude has been dismissed from Uganda Police Force for using the force’s truck to smuggle charcoal into Mbale from Nakapiripit.

According to the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the culpable officer Corporal Walukayo left his assigned job in the Elgon region and embarked on dealing with charcoal traders; Okirol Isaiah, Mugabi Peter and Mubogi David Luke who wanted their bags of charcoal to be transported from Nakapiripit to Mbale.

While coming from Nakapiripirit they were intercepted at the checkpoint in the Kamusalaba area between Nakapiripirit and Moroto and it was discovered that a Police truck UP 9639 was carrying 80 bags of charcoal and it was towed and taken to the Nakapiripit Central Police station.

“He was banished from Uganda Police Force first for; Tarnishing the Police’s image and for using the Police’s truck in unpermitted deals that don’t whatsoever fall in the duties and responsibilities of Uganda Police Force as an organization. These campaigns of fighting against charcoal burners and traders in Karamoja are still going on as per the Presidential directives,” Enanga said on Monday during a press conference.

As of now, the four suspects are on remand in Namalu prison. It’s alleged that the vigilant community alerted the district security committee, which took immediate action with the assistance of the police.

The Nakapiripirit Resident District Commissioner, Michael Okurut, expressed his astonishment at finding police personnel involved in violating the presidential directives. He said that the driver would be arraigned in court and charged to send a strong message to other officers who might believe they are exempted from the law.