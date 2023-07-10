The International Computer Driving License (ICDL) Africa has launched a digital inclusive campaign dubbed ‘ICDL Africa Digital Explorer’ in Uganda aimed at empowering students.

The campaign will be in the form of competitions aiming at equipping the future workforce with essential digital skills and promoting digital literacy among students.

The ICDL Africa Digital Explorer competition provides students with an exciting opportunity to enhance their digital competencies and gain practical skills needed for the professional landscape. Through this competition, participants will be exposed to emerging technologies, design principles, and office application tools, preparing them for success in the digital economy.

“At ICDL Africa, we are committed to empowering the youth with essential digital skills, and the launch of the ICDL Africa Digital Explorer in Uganda is a significant step forward in achieving that mission,” Michael Niyitegeka, Country Manager at ICDL Africa said during the launch event on Monday at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala, Uganda.

“We believe that by promoting digital literacy and fostering a passion for digital skills among students, we can help them unlock their full potential and create a digitally competent workforce in Uganda.”

ICDL Africa will collaborate closely with educational institutions, government bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure the success and impact of the ICDL Africa Digital Explorer in Uganda. By providing comprehensive training materials and resources, ICDL Africa aims to support the integration of digital literacy education in schools and inspire a culture of lifelong learning.

In addition to the Digital Explorer competition, ICDL Africa also launched the ICDL student Clubs in Uganda with the goal of providing students with a platform to further develop their digital skills and engage in practical digital projects.

These clubs will serve as hubs for learning and collaboration, fostering a digital mindset among students and preparing them for the digital challenges of the future.

“We are excited to launch the ICDL Clubs alongside the Digital Explorer in Uganda. These clubs will provide students with ongoing opportunities to expand their digital skills and explore innovative digital projects,” added Peter Maina, Regional Manager at ICDL Africa.

He added, “Through the ICDL Clubs, we aim to create a vibrant community of digital learners who are well-equipped to navigate the digital landscape and contribute to Uganda’s digital transformation.”

Meanwhile, ICDL Africa is a leading provider of internationally recognized digital skills certification, empowering individuals and organizations with essential digital competencies. With a focus on bridging the digital divide and promoting digital inclusion, ICDL Africa is dedicated to equipping the African workforce with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.