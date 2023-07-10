The Board of Directors of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) has appointed Associate Professor Sudi Nangoli as the corporation’s new Managing Director.

Prof. Nangoli replaces Mr. Kenneth Oluka.

Prof. Nangoli joins UPPC from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), where he has been a member of senior management since 2014 and has been the Ag. Dean at the Faculty of Business Administration.

He has previously been Dean and Programme Controller in charge of Faculty of Management Sciences at Busitema University and sits on the Board of its Fund Company.

Prof. Nangoli has undertaken international consulting assignments in reputable organisations like the Institute of Certified public accountants in Uganda, Somali Disaster Resilience Institute, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) among others.

The new Managing Director has speciality in strategic management, business management, mindset change, entrepreneurship and project management.

He holds a PhD in Business Management, a Master’s degree in Business Administration majoring in project management. He is also a member of ACCA -UK, and CPA-U.

Prof. Nangoli has contributed to the printing and publishing industry through reviewing, editing, developing and publishing peer reviewed quality articles in the international and local fora.

He brings a wealth of experience in management and research knowledge in improving revenue performance, enhancing business survival and growth, project management, building social networks among others. His expertise will be instrumental in propelling the corporation to deliver on its mandate.