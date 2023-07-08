The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has expressed dismay in Daily Monitor’s Editorial for attacking her over her recent appeal to the Civil servants.

Earlier this week, Hon. Babalanda criticised public servants who disassociate themselves from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) system. The Minister said such public servants forget that when the ruling party sinks, they also drown along with their colleagues in government.

“You forget that we are in the same boat. Going by the current political trend, those fighting the NRM are doing so because they do not see what the government has done. Unfortunately, they are targeting individuals and the positions we occupy including yours. So, if you allow the boat to sink, then we will all drown, even you who is saying nothing in defense of the government. We will suffer the same consequences,” she cautioned.

Hon. Babalanda made the remarks on Tuesday 4th July, 2023 while officiating at the opening of a 4-day 3rd Administrative Officers’ Forum held at Brovad Hotel, Masaka City.

The Minister also noted that the NRM government has largely been let down by the selfish civil servants who frustrate the excellent policies crafted by the politicians.

“Currently, in Uganda; there is no political party that has solutions to the problems of our people more than the NRM. What is affecting us is the intrigue, laziness, corruption and failing to understand our roles as servants of the people,” she stressed.

However, in its Editorial dated 7th July, 2023, Daily Monitor claimed that the Minister was wrong to assume that civil servants have to identify with the ruling party-NRM.

“Ministers ought to know that public service standing orders and associated regulations prohibit partisan behavior in civil service. There are also the constitutional rights and freedoms of conscience and association which allow one to affiliate as they so choose,” the Daily newspaper said in parts.

“Like-minded regime cadres should familiarize themselves with what the National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy says in the Constitution on the question of accountability– by those who hold positions of leadership and responsibility in public trust,”it added.

Nevertheless, in response, Hon Babalanda said it was unfair for Daily Monitor’s Editorial to attack her over her appeal to civil servants,which she says was legitimate.

Citing section 12 (a) of the Public Service Act 2008, the Minister said civil servants are charged to, “Owe allegiance and loyalty to the Government and shall advise on, develop and defend the policies of the Government at all times.”

“Yesterday’s @DailyMonitor Editorial attacking me for my appeal to civil servants was unfair. Under the Public Service Act 2008, Section 12(a), they are charged to owe allegiance and loyalty to the Gov’t and at all times “advise on, develop and defend the policies

of the Gov’t,” Hon. Babalanda tweeted today.