The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has watered down claims that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has nominated Ms. Josephine Okui Okwakol Ossiya as the next Governor of the Bank of Uganda.

The post fell vacant in January 2022 following the death of long-serving Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile. Since then, Deputy Governor, Dr Michael Atingi-Ego has been Acting Governor.

According to Mr. Kirunda, the President has not made a Governor appointment at BOU and when such a time comes, an official communication will be made through official channels.

“FAKE NEWS AGAIN!! People shouldn’t stop stressing over nothing, and being used by opportunists. When H.E the President makes any appointment, it’s communicated through official channels. Let’s be patient,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Mr. Kirunda further told this news website that President Museveni just re-appointed Ms. Okwakol as a board member of Bank of Uganda.

This not the first time social media is awash with fake claims that the President has appointed Prof. Mutebile’s replacement.

At the beginning of this month, Mr. Kirunda still dispelled allegations that President Museveni had appointed Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba as the new Bank of Uganda Governor.

He said the news of Prof. Nuwagaba’s appointment was fake and it should be treated with all the contempt it deserved.

“FAKE NEWS! It’s not true that Prof. Nuwagaba has been appointed BOU Governor. H.E @KagutaMuseveni knows his duty and when he makes such an appointment, it will be communicated officially,”Mr. Kirunda tweeted.