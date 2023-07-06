Kabalagala Police Station has successfully recovered Engole Mark, a 4-year-old boy who had been kidnapped by his mother’s friend from Kanyogoga Village in Bukasa Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala District on 4th July 2023.

According to the report filed by Basilika Jacklin, the victim’s mother, it is alleged that she was approached by her friend, Kihembo Sharon, who requested her assistance in retrieving some personal belongings left at the bodaboda stage. Trusting her friend, Jacklin agreed to accompany Sharon, taking her son Engole Mark along.

However, as Jacklin waited for their return, she received distressing information from another friend, Alenyo Grace. Grace informed her that Sharon had demanded a payment of UGX 200,000, which she claimed Jacklin owed her. Sharon insisted that only after receiving the money would she return Jacklin’s child.

Further investigations revealed that Sharon and Jacklin had been friends for approximately a year. Jacklin confirmed that she had borrowed the mentioned amount from Sharon during her pregnancy and had agreed to repay it in August, as previously discussed.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the suspect’s whereabouts remained unknown, and the motive behind the abduction appeared to stem from the disputed loan. Sharon had subsequently demanded a ransom of Shs800,000 for the safe return of Engole Mark.

“Prompt action was taken by the police, and a case of abduction was immediately opened at Kanyogoga Police Post. Statements were recorded from relevant witnesses to aid in the swift resolution of the matter,” Owoyesigyire said today.

“In a breakthrough development, Kihembo Sharon was apprehended earlier today, 6th July 2023, at Nakasero Market. Under police custody, she led the authorities to the location where she had concealed the child in Salama Makindye Division. The child has been reunited with his parents and is in good health condition,”he added.