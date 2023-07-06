Kabale Municipality, Uganda – Kigezi High School and Kigezi High School Primary are abuzz with preparations for their upcoming Centenary Celebrations, marking a momentous milestone in their rich history. The grand event, scheduled for September 30th this year, holds great significance in recognizing the profound impact the schools have had on society over the past 100 years.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to attend as the Chief Guest, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the celebrations.

Abraham Akampurira, the Head Teacher of Kigezi High School, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Centenary Celebrations and highlighted the significance of the occasion. He emphasized that the milestone is an opportunity to reflect on the school’s enduring commitment to academic excellence and the positive influence it has had on generations of students.

To enhance the learning environment, Akampurira unveiled plans for the construction of a multipurpose hall at Kigezi High School, which will house an ICT laboratory. The estimated cost of the project is 3 billion Shillings, and the school aims to raise the necessary funds during the centenary celebrations. This initiative aligns with Kigezi High School’s vision of providing quality education and equipping students with the skills needed in today’s digital world.

As a prelude to the celebrations, on June 24th, members of the Kigezi High School Old Students Association league, led by Association President Counsel Chris Niwandinda, also known as Chris Culture, paid a courtesy visit to the school. They generously donated a full set of jerseys, which were gratefully received as the school hosted its annual sports day.

Counsel Kiconco Patrick Katabaazi, the hopeful Member of Parliament for Rukiga District, graced the sports day event as the chief guest. In his address to the students, he emphasized the importance of discipline and hard work in upholding the school’s esteemed reputation. Counsel Katabaazi expressed gratitude to the school administration for maintaining the tradition of school sports day, which plays a vital role in fostering camaraderie and healthy competition among students.

As a token of appreciation, Counsel Katabaazi awarded certificates to all the students who participated in the day’s events, motivating them to continue excelling in both academics and extracurricular activities.

Kigezi High School, originally established as a primary school in 1922 by missionaries, has evolved over the years into a highly regarded secondary school. It prides itself on instilling Christian values alongside academic excellence. The school has produced numerous successful alumni who have excelled in various fields, including business, politics, and academia.

With a wide range of facilities such as an ICT lab, home economics lab, library, sports fields, and a school farm, Kigezi High School remains committed to providing a holistic education that prepares students for the challenges of a globalized and technologically advanced world.

Notable alumni of Kigezi High School include the late Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, former presidential candidates Dr. Kiiza Besigye, Amama Mbabazi, and Abed Bwanika, among others. Their achievements stand as a testament to the school’s commitment to producing exceptional leaders.

As Kigezi High School gears up for its Centenary Celebrations, the entire community eagerly anticipates the presence of President Museveni, recognizing the school’s century-long legacy of excellence in education and its continued dedication to shaping the future leaders of Uganda.