Kisoro District, Uganda – The people of Kisoro district are eagerly preparing for a grand Thanksgiving Ceremony to commemorate the release and retirement of Gen. Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police. The district’s LC 5 Chairman, Abel Bizimana, has been entrusted with the role of coordinating the event, which is scheduled to take place on December 18, 2023. Bizimana has expressed the desire to have Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who played a crucial role in securing Gen. Kayihura’s freedom, as the Chief Guest for the day.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle (@biziabby), Bizimana called upon the people of Kisoro and the entire country to join in the celebration. He expressed gratitude for the role President Yoweri Museveni played in facilitating Gen. Kayihura’s release and retirement, while also expressing hopes that critics and detractors would not disrupt the event.

“Come in Kisoro! I am assigned the role of coordinating #Thanksgiving ceremony on 18th Dec. 2023. Due to the role #MK played, we wish to have him as GOH. Hope haters won’t hit us again like they did @KagutaMuseveni & #KK cerebration in 2018 @933kfm @nbstv @ntvuganda @StateHouseUg,” Bizimana tweeted.

Gen. Kale Kayihura, a distinguished resident of Kanabukunga village, Gisora parish, Nyakabande Sub County in Kisoro district, is among the 110 General Officers and Senior Officers granted retirement approval by President Museveni from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The former Police chief had faced charges of failure to protect war materials, failure to supervise police officers, and abetting kidnap. Kayihura has been on bail since 2020, and there have been reports indicating that the President agreed to drop the charges through the Mankind-based General Court Martial, allowing him to retire from the UPDF.

As a four-star General, Gen. Kayihura holds the highest rank among the retiring senior military officers. The list includes Major Generals Wasswa Mutesaasira and Joseph Arocha, who are two ranks below him, as well as Brigadiers Steven Oluka, Augustine Atwooki, and others, who are three ranks below the former Inspector General of Police.

Gen. Kayihura was relieved of his position as IGP on March 4, 2018, after serving in the role for over 12 years. He was subsequently replaced by his then-deputy, Martin Okoth Ochola. In June of the same year, he was arrested by the Army, led by then Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Wilson Mbadi, who is now the Chief of Defence Forces. Following his arrest, Gen. Kayihura spent 76 days in detention at the Military Police headquarters in Makindye without trial. He was later arraigned in the Court Martial, where he faced three charges, including the failure to protect war materials.

The upcoming Thanksgiving Ceremony in Kisoro District aims to express gratitude for Gen. Kayihura’s release and retirement, acknowledging his dedicated service to the nation. The event will serve as a moment of celebration and reflection on his illustrious career.

As the preparations for the ceremony unfold, the people of Kisoro eagerly anticipate the presence of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, along with other dignitaries, who will join together to honor and appreciate the invaluable contributions of Gen. Kale Kayihura to Uganda.