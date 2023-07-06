Kisoro District, Uganda – In a show of appreciation for his dedicated service to the nation, local leaders and residents of Kisoro District are calling upon President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to reward retired Gen. Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police, with a ministerial post. This demand comes after President Museveni granted retirement approval to 11 General Officers and Senior Officers, including Gen. Kayihura, from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Gen. Kale Kayihura, hailing from Kanabukunga village, Gisora parish, Nyakabande Sub County in Kisoro district, is among the distinguished group scheduled to retire on August 31, 2023. The local leaders and residents of Kisoro firmly believe that Gen. Kayihura’s exceptional contributions throughout his career warrant acknowledgment in the form of a ministerial position.

Expressing their admiration and support for Gen. Kayihura, the locals in Kisoro highlight his unwavering commitment to public service and his valuable contributions to national security during his tenure as the Inspector General of Police. They firmly believe that his vast experience, leadership skills, and dedication make him an ideal candidate for a ministerial post.

“Our community holds Gen. Kayihura in high regard for his outstanding service to the nation. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to maintaining law and order in our country,” stated a local leader from Kisoro District. “We believe that recognizing his contributions through a ministerial post would be a fitting tribute and further enable him to contribute to Uganda’s progress.”

The sentiment expressed by the local leaders is echoed by the residents of Kisoro, who have witnessed Gen. Kayihura’s tireless efforts in ensuring their safety and security. They hold him in high esteem, emphasizing his unwavering dedication and sacrifice, often putting his work before personal matters.

In addition to their support for Gen. Kayihura, the locals also expressed their gratitude to President Museveni for granting his retirement and fulfilling a promise made during the 2021 presidential campaign. The people of Kisoro District view this gesture as a testament to the President’s recognition of Gen. Kayihura’s years of loyal service.

The family members of Gen. Kale Kayihura also shared their sentiments, emphasizing his tireless work ethic and his selflessness in serving the nation. They commended President Museveni for entrusting their son with significant responsibilities within the government, acknowledging the trust and faith placed in Gen. Kayihura’s abilities.

As the call for Gen. Kale Kayihura’s recognition resonates throughout Kisoro District, local leaders and residents eagerly anticipate President Museveni’s response. They firmly believe that rewarding Gen. Kayihura’s exceptional service with a ministerial post would not only honor his dedication but also ensure his continued contribution to Uganda’s progress in a new capacity.