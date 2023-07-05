Fred Bwino, the State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, has disclosed that the Ministry is in the process of tabling a Bill in parliament, to among others address the concerns by farmers across the country, of the presence of counterfeit seeds and fertilizers on the market.

“Once it becomes a law, harsh penalties will be applied to defaulters and regulations will be put in place to streamline the production and importation of fertilizers and seeds into Uganda,” he said

Minister Bwino made the remarks while launching the second edition of the National Agricultural Education Show at the Uganda Media Centre, in Kampala on Wednesday.

“The National Agriculture and Education Show will be held at the Jinja National Agriculture Show grounds from 10th – 15th July 2023, under the theme: “Empowering Young Agriprenuers,”he added.

Minister Bwino said this year, the Agriculture show will emphasize on the promotion of Organic Agriculture. He said his ministry is very concerned with the rampant presence of fake seeds and fertilizers and said a remedy will soon be found.

He said the show will be graced by the First Lady, Mrs Janet Kataha Museveni as Guest of Honor and will attract Universities and secondary schools, to showcase various organic Agriculture products and innovations, geared at Agriculture value addition.