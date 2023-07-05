In a landmark ruling, the Kabale High Court in Kisoro district has handed down a significant sentence to 58-year-old Niyonzima Gad, who was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Nyiransekuye Pophia. Presiding judge, Hon. Justice Samuel Emokor, sentenced Niyonzima to 35 years imprisonment under Sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code.

The horrifying incident took place on the night of January 2, 2020, in Gatwe cell, Bunagana town council. Niyonzima brutally murdered his wife by decapitating her with a garden hoe, while their own children were forced to witness this gruesome act.

During the trial, it became evident that Niyonzima showed no remorse or potential for change. His lack of regret was evident from the initial hearings through his conviction and subsequent sentencing. Justice Emokor highlighted the importance of deterring individuals with such violent tendencies from society.

The judge, considering the profound impact on the children who witnessed their mother’s murder, emphasized that they would bear the scars of the incident forever. Niyonzima’s actions had transformed him into an assailant within his own family.

The sentence stipulates that Niyonzima will serve 31 years, 6 months, and 11 days, taking into account the time he has already spent in custody during the trial—3 years, 5 months, and 20 days. Judge Emokor informed Niyonzima of his right to appeal the judgment within 14 days if he believes it to be unfair or if he considers the sentence of 35 years to be excessively harsh.

Reacting to the sentence, Niyonzima’s elder daughter, Nyirabemera Sylvia, expressed gratitude to the court for the decision to incarcerate her father for 35 years. She even suggested that a longer sentence would be more appropriate, as it would provide him with ample time to reflect on his actions while ensuring the safety of the children who testified against him.

Sylvia revealed that her father had been a consistently abusive husband to their mother, frequently engaging in fights, particularly while under the influence of alcohol. She shared that her mother had endured a miserable life, solely focused on caring for her children.

Unfortunately, Niyonzima’s final act was to cut short his wife’s life, leaving the young children to suffer the consequences. The court’s verdict has provided a semblance of justice to the grieving family, although the scars of this tragic event will undoubtedly endure for a lifetime.