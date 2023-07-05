The Kanungu Police have taken three suspects into custody for questioning in connection with the alleged murder by strangulation of 50-year-old Hamlet Tusasibwe. Hamlet Tusasibwe was a resident of Nyamishamba village in Rujengwe parish, Kayonza sub-county, Kanungu district.

According to reports, on July 3, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the deceased’s 12-year-old son, Atuzarirwe Onesmus, a casual laborer and herdsboy, went to check on his mother. To his dismay, he found the front door open while the back door was closed. Despite calling out, there was no response.

Concerned, Atuzarirwe entered his mother’s room and discovered her lifeless body. He immediately rushed to inform his elder brothers about their mother’s death. Together, they returned to the crime scene and informed the community members about the tragic incident.

The body of the deceased was found lying face down under the bed in a pool of blood. The preliminary examination revealed that she had been strangled with a cloth around her neck. Additionally, there was an injury to the left side of her forehead, possibly caused by a blunt object.

It has been alleged that the deceased was accused by community members of practicing witchcraft. Despite efforts by Corporal Byaruhanga Sam of the Kayonza Police Post to conduct community policing on three occasions regarding these allegations, the community did not respond positively.

Police officers visited the crime scene, thoroughly documenting the evidence. The body was examined at the location where it was found. At the crime scene, three suspects were arrested and are currently being held in police custody, while others involved in the incident remain at large. They will face prosecution pending further investigation.

ASP Maate Elly, the Public Relations Officer for the Kigezi region, confirmed the details of the case. He emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that the police are dedicated to uncovering the truth behind this heinous crime.

The community of Nyamishamba village and its surrounding areas have been left shocked by this tragic event. The police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. They assure the public that they are committed to ensuring justice is served and the safety of the community is upheld.