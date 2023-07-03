In a bid to address the long-standing issue of an unfinished road connecting Kabale- Katuna road through Rushoroza Hill to St. Paul’s Seminary Rushoroza, the Kabale Diocese Catholics have threatened to launch a fundraising campaign. Frustrated with the government’s failure to complete the road in the past three years, the Catholic community hopes to take matters into their own hands.

The Member of Parliament for Kabale Municipality, Hon. Dr. Nicholas Kamara, while speaking at the ordination ceremony of ordination of priests at Rushoroza Cathedral grounds on Sunday, disclosed that the Kabale Diocese may consider organizing a fundraising initiative to construct the road.

The project has been plagued by delays and mismanagement, leaving the local community exasperated. Despite occasional appearances of graders brought by the contractor during events at Rushoroza Cathedral, progress remains stagnant once the functions conclude.

Multiplex Construction Company Limited has failed to complete the construction works at Rushoroza, Bushekwire, and Bwankosya roads. The construction company, which was awarded a 21.7 Billion Shillings contract in May 2021, is responsible for upgrading the 0.76 kilometers of Bwankosa road, 0.34 kilometers of Bushekwire road, and 2.49 kilometers of Rushoroza road.

The road project falls under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) initiative, aimed at improving the infrastructure of municipalities across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Kabale Catholic Diocese, the head of laity Odo Tumukwasibwe expressed their disappointment with the contractor’s lack of commitment. The contractor has had their contract renewed three times without delivering the expected results, leaving the community disillusioned.

Mayor Sentaro Byamugissha of Kabale Municipality acknowledged the contractor’s unserious attitude towards the project. He emphasized that despite repeated contract extensions, the contractor has failed to fulfill their obligations. Frustrated with the lack of progress, the Kabale Diocese Catholics are determined to take matters into their own hands and address the road’s completion independently.

In response to the mounting dissatisfaction, Minister Chris Baryomunsi, responsible for Information, Technology, and National Guidance, issued an apology on behalf of the government for the contractor’s shortcomings. He vowed to engage with the appropriate authorities to explore the possibility of terminating the contractor’s contract. The government aims to rectify the situation and ensure the completion of the road project.

The Kabale Diocese Catholics’ decision to launch a fundraising campaign showcases their determination to address the road’s unfinished state, which has been neglected by the government. With the support of the community, they aim to complete the project and improve the connectivity between the diocesan headquarters and the Katuna-Kabale-Mbarara Highway.

As the government explores options to rectify the situation and potentially terminate the contractor’s contract, the Kabale Diocese Catholics remain hopeful that their fundraising efforts will bring much-needed progress to the long-awaited road construction.