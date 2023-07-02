(Kabale, Uganda) – In a joyous ceremony held on Sunday afternoon at Rushoroza Cathedral, the headquarters of Kabale Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha of Mbarara Catholic Archdiocese ordained four deacons to the priesthood. The newly ordained priests are Fr. Crescent Niwamanya, Fr. Henry Moses Ariho, Fr. Fabias Ariganyira, and Fr. Davis Ahimbisibwe.

During the ordination, Archbishop Bainomugisha encouraged the newly ordained priests to fervently spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world with unwavering passion. He emphasized the significance of their calling and the responsibility they now hold in shepherding their respective flocks.

Expressing gratitude, Archbishop Bainomugisha acknowledged the parents of the newly ordained priests for selflessly offering their children to serve the Church. Their unwavering support and commitment to nurturing their children’s spiritual journey were recognized as invaluable contributions to the priesthood.

Odo Tumukwasibwe, the Head of Laity for Kabale Catholic Diocese and Chairperson of the organizing committee for the ordination, referred to the day as a truly special occasion where Christians were able to witness, feel, and revel in God’s generosity through the gift of the priesthood. The event highlighted the communal celebration of faith and the importance of supporting those who dedicate their lives to serving the Church.

The ordination of these four deacons to the priesthood represents a significant milestone not only for the individuals involved but also for the Mbarara Catholic Archdiocese. The Church community, together with friends and family, celebrated this sacred event, recognizing the spiritual growth and devotion that led these men to embrace their priestly vocations.

As these newly ordained priests embark on their ministerial journey, their communities and the faithful at large will undoubtedly benefit from their dedication, guidance, and unwavering commitment to spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ.