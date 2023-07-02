State House has dispelled social media claims that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba as the new Bank of Uganda Governor.

Earlier today, rumours made rounds on different social media platforms alleging that the President had appointed Prof. Nuwagaba to fill the post that became vacant last year following the death of Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile who passed on in January, 2022.

Prof. Nuwagaba is an international consultant on economic transformation and a wealth creation expert in Africa.

However, according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda, the news of Prof. Nuwagaba’s appointment is fake and it should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

He explained that President Museveni knows his duty and when he makes such appointment, an official communication with be made.

“FAKE NEWS! It’s not true that Prof. Nuwagaba has been appointed BOU Governor. H.E @KagutaMuseveni knows his duty and when he makes such an appointment, it will be communicated officially,”Mr. Kirunda said in a tweet on Sunday.