In a one-day conference held in Ntungamo Municipality, the Minister of Public Service, Hon Wilson Muruli Mukasa, expressed his appreciation for the invaluable contribution of Pentecostal churches in upholding the governing laws, fostering discipline, maintaining order, and nurturing spiritual growth among citizens.

The conference, organized by Bishop Lameck Natukwatsa of Favoured Evangelistic Ministries International, brought together members of the Uganda Police and the local community, promoting unity and cooperation in the pursuit of a safer society.

Minister Muruli acknowledged the pivotal role played by religious leaders in instilling Christian values within their communities, which has resulted in reduced corruption and a decline in immoral acts. He commended Bishop Lameck Natukwatsa and the Apostle for their efforts in fostering a unique collaboration between the church and the police—an initiative rarely seen in other religious institutions.

Bishop Lameck, on behalf of Favored Evangelistic Ministries International (FEMI), appealed to the government to establish a pastor’s SACCO (Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization) that does not require collateral. He highlighted the significant economic contribution made by spiritual work, emphasizing the need for financial support to further develop the country.

The Vice Chairperson of LCV Ntungamo, Asumani Kigongo, expressed gratitude to Bishop Lameck and the church for their partnership with the district in uplifting the community and combating poverty. Kigongo praised the positive relationship between the church and the police, which has played a vital role in enhancing public safety.

Deputy RDC Rubirizi, Robinah Mirembe, called upon the general public to demonstrate respect towards uniformed personnel who work tirelessly to maintain peace and security across the nation.

ASP Ahabwe Alex, the Officer in Charge of Ntungamo Police Station, lauded the church for organizing the conference, which served as a platform to foster unity and strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and the community.

Counsel Katureebe Michael, representing Mike Plastic Recycling Company, based in Mbarara City, expressed his appreciation for the conferences that enable communities to share information with the police, facilitating the fight against crime.

The conference also featured speakers such as Musinguzi Christopher Kabira, Chairman of LCI Cell 3, and Pastor Evans Akankwatsa of Christian Holiness Rwahsmaire, among others.

The interaction between Pentecostal churches and the Uganda Police showcased the power of collaboration in creating a harmonious society. Through their joint efforts, these institutions aim to combat terrorism, reduce violence, and foster economic development, promoting the well-being of all Ugandan citizens.