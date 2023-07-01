Uganda is set to host the 2nd World Kiswahili language Day in Kampala from 6 to 7 July, 2023. The revelation was made by Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East Africa Community (EAC) Affairs, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga in Kampala on Friday.

Ms. Kadaga, while addressing Journalists at the EAC Ministry Office, located at Kingdom House in Kampala, said the event will bring together stakeholders in the use of Kiswahili, to popularize the language in the EAC region and beyond.

“These shall include; researchers, policy makers, media, students and ordinary citizens,”she said.

She also said, there will be recognition and commemorative award of medals for Kiswahili language, to be decided by EAC partner states.

According to a communiqué released by the Ministry of EAC Affairs, the EAC Council of Ministers directed that the event be hosted rationally among member states. The 1st EAC World Kiswahili Day Celebrations were held in Zanzibar from 6th to 7th July 2022.

The Communiqué in addition states that; the event is intended to discuss ways and means of developing and promoting Kiswahili for regional integration and sustainable development, publicize and popularize Kiswahili as an official language and lingua franca of the EAC among others.

Regarding preparedness for the event, the communiqué states that; a regional organizing committee with representation from the EAC partner states has been put in place and has commenced meetings to prepare for the event.

“Planned events include; media briefing, Radio and Television talk shows, youth dialogues on Twitter spaces and discussion on multilingualism in EAC,” reads the communiqué in part.

Responding to questions from Journalists, regarding the limited number of Kiswahili teaches in both Primary and Secondary schools, Ms. Kadaga said her Ministry is working hand in hand with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to ensure Kiswahili teachers are availed to teach in lower and higher education school classes.

This year’s World Kiswahili Day will run under the theme; “Kiswahili and multilingualism: Achieving more together”.