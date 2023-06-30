His Excellency General (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has reiterated that the security of Uganda is secure despite the recent attacks in Somalia and Kasese.

“Nobody should get worried about the security of the country. Anybody who disturbs Uganda, will pay a very big price,” said the Commander-in-Chief.

President Museveni made the remarks yesterday as he presided over the pass out of over 9690 Local Defence Personnel (LDPs) at Kaweweta Recruits Training School, Nakaseke District.

The President reminded the newly passed-out recruits that they have joined a noble institution of heroic forces that have done a lot in Uganda and in other parts of Africa. He said that these heroic actions are because of ideological clarity and urged them to be disciplined both in their private lives and work and avoid corrupt tendencies which are dangerous and cause death.

He said that the UPDF is reaping dividends from the deliberate efforts of the National Resistance Movement to provide education. As he alluded to Galatians 6:7, that ‘Whatever man sows, that is what he reaps.’

“When you hear that some of the armies are doing well, it is mainly because they are educated people. Educated people can make very good soldiers because modern warfare has got a lot of science and educated people learn very easily,” he said.

Out of the 9690 LDPs that were passed out 5,000 of them are holders of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education and above with five (5) being holders of Masters Degrees.

The Commander-in-Chief urged the UPDF leadership to prioritize infrastructure development in training schools so that they become centres of excellence in order to enable soldiers to train in the best conditions.

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi said the recruitment exercise of the recruits that have passed out is in line with UPDF’s journey of building a modern, professional, effective and efficient force capable of securing Uganda and will continuously bridge the gap so as to deliver on the constitutional mandate.

Gen Mbadi however, said that with guidance from the President, the UPDF will continue to review its training curriculum in order to enhance soldiers’ capacities for continuous improvement.

The CDF called upon the recruits to always remember the core values of the UPDF, the key being conscious discipline and keeping in mind the UPDF code of conduct. “UPDF’s discipline is built on this code of conduct to ensure a positive relationship with our strategic partners (wanainchi) by avoiding tendencies that are injurious to the good image of the UPDF,” said Gen Mbadi.

The Commandant of Kaweweta Recruits Training School, Brigadier General Bonny Wolimbwa said that the recruits have been able to train and get equipped so that they are able to serve in the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces. He said that through demonstrations, the recruits have proved that they have acquired adequate skills that will enable them to perform in their respective units and urged them to be good ambassadors and work as a team.

Amongst the recruits were rangers from the Uganda Wildlife Authority. Best recruits in various categories were rewarded.

Present at the pass-out were: the Minister of State for Defence (Defence), Hon. Jacob Oboth, Minister of State for Tourism Hon. Martin Bahinduka Mugarra, Members of Parliament, Commander Land Force Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Generals and Seniors Officers of UPDF, Senior Officials from UWA and local area leaders.