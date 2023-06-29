Ishaka town was engulfed in chaos on Tuesday as clashes broke out between supporters of Tausi and Global Coaches. The dispute revolved around the territorial rights of the two bus companies and escalated into road blockages and disruptions in the surrounding areas.

It all started when taxi brokers, bus brokers and boda bodas engaged in confrontations, debating whether Global Coaches should be allowed to operate alongside Tausi in Ishaka. The conflict arose after the owner of Tausi bus company recently purchased ten new buses and expanded their operations in Mbarara and Ishaka. This move disrupted the established operations of Global Coaches, which previously held the Mbarara-Kampala route exclusively.

In response to the escalating violence, Robert Atuhirwe, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Bushenyi, expressed concern and addressed the media after a harmonization meeting. Atuhirwe announced his intention to meet with the leaders of both Tausi and Global Coaches in an effort to find a peaceful resolution and put an end to the ongoing clashes, which he described as senseless.

The clashes and subsequent disruptions caused significant inconvenience and concern among residents and commuters in Ishaka and the surrounding areas.

The RDC’s intervention aimed to foster dialogue and find a mutually agreeable solution that will enable both bus companies to coexist and serve the community effectively.

As tensions persist, authorities urged the local residents and travelers to remain vigilant and exercise caution in the affected areas.

The authorities emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue and respect for the rule of law in resolving disputes. The ultimate goal is to establish a harmonious and competitive transport system that benefits the community while maintaining stability and public safety.

Efforts to defuse the situation and restore normalcy continue, with hopes that a constructive and mutually beneficial agreement can be reached between Tausi and Global Coaches.

As developments unfold, the community awaits a resolution that will bring an end to the clashes and allow the smooth operation of both bus companies, ensuring efficient and reliable transport services for the residents of Ishaka and the surrounding areas.