Hon. Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu, the Bukimbiri County Member of Parliament, has vowed to stamp out corruption within the Kisoro District Service Commission (DSC) after allegations of irregularities in recruitment processes. During his tour of Nyabwishenya, Kirundo, and Nyundo Sub-counties, Hon. Wagahungu expressed his concern at the DSC’s actions, which he said negatively affected development in the district.

The MP cited a recent recruitment exercise where the Kisoro DSC advertised for two positions but ended up appointing ten people, calling it an “odd irregularity.” He vowed to fight against such impunity, which he said brings into question the NRM government’s capacity to be transparent and fair.

Hon. Wagahungu also directed local council leaders to display the names, job descriptions, and telephone contacts of civil servants deployed to work in Bukimbiri. He warned civil servants to desist from absconding duty and deliver services to the people, as they are being paid salaries from taxpayers’ money.

The MP noted that Kisoro still lags behind in terms of access to services such as water, good roads, and telecommunications. He advised local leaders to identify possible sites for developing water sources while waiting for water from Bunyonyi, stating that people need access to safe, clean water as soon as possible.

Hon. Wagahungu’s commitment to fighting corruption and delivering services to the people of Kisoro is a welcome development. His tour and public statements have drawn attention to the need for transparency and accountability in government institutions. His promise to return to parliament in 2026 to regain the two lost months stolen from him is a testament to his dedication to serving his constituents.

The people of Kisoro can rest assured that their MP is fighting for their rights and interests, and will not tolerate corruption or incompetence in public service. Hon. Wagahungu’s actions serve as a call to action for other leaders to fight against corruption and work towards developing their areas.

The allegations of corruption in the Kisoro DSC have raised concerns among the public about the transparency and fairness of recruitment processes within the government. The MP’s call for accountability and transparency in government institutions is a step in the right direction towards fighting corruption and ensuring that public resources are used for the benefit of all citizens.

The lack of access to basic services such as water, good roads, and telecommunications in Kisoro is a major concern for the residents. The MP’s advice to local leaders to identify possible sites for developing water sources is a welcome development, and it is hoped that this will lead to an improvement in the availability of safe, clean water in the district.