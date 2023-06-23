The NRM flag bearer in the Oyam North county constituency By-election, Samuel Okello Engola has assured voters that he will fulfil the pending pledges of their former area representative, late Col. Charles Engola.

Okello was speaking to voters in Aleka and Otwal sub counties as he kicked off his campaigns today, Thursday.

“Your concerns have been brought to my attention like the promise the late minister made of extending power to a starch factory in Aliz parish in Aleka subcounty. I assure you that I will lobby the responsible agencies to ensure that power is extended to the plant to expand production and provide jobs for the young people here,” Okello said.

He also promised to work with the government to extend medical care services to people by ensuring that the government constructs Health Centre III’s in each sub county in Oyam North.

He was happy that locals are politically awake to hold leaders to account, adding that he will closely work with them to improve their social wellbeing.

With support from the electorate, Okello said he was determined to fulfil the NRM manifesto and that of the former Member of Parliament.

The director of Mobilisation at the NRM Secretariat, Hon. Rosemary Seninde who accompanied Okello on the campaign trail expressed confidence to win the By-election.

“We are confident that we shall win this election by God’s grace because we are doing our best. We have done enough mobilisation and we intend to intensify the efforts as we near the voting day.

Seninde said that they are telling people to embrace empowerment programs like Parish development model and Emyooga to fight poverty rather than sloganeering as guided by President Museveni who is also the NRM National Chairman on effective campaigning.

“A leader has a role to play in providing solutions to the challenges affecting his people. We should not accept economic spectators. Everybody should actively take part in money making ventures,” Seninde told NRM supporters during campaigns.

Polling for the Oyam North By-election is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 6th, 2023.