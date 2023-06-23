The Inspectorate of Government (IG) on Thursday arrested Godfrey Mutome and John Wabwire on charges of Embezzlement and Money Laundering of Shs5,806,767,757 from the accounts of Kaliro District Local Government.

The two were charged with Rebecca Kwagala who was arrested on 12th June 2023 and charged at the Anti-Corruption Court.

According to IG, the two will face three counts of charges, before the Anti-Corruption court; the first count will be embezzlement of government funds contrary to Section 19 of Anti- Corruption Act, 2009.

According to the prosecution, Godfrey Mutome and John Wabwire between October 2014 and July 2022 at Kaliro being employed as Chief Finance Officer and Accountant respectively at Kaliro District Local Government, irregularly transferred, withdrew and stole Shs5,806,767,757 money labelled as loan deductions accruing to employees of Kaliro District that allegedly borrowed money from Kaliro Civil Servants’ SACCO whereas not and which money was all accessed by virtue of their offices.

They will also face a second account of Money Laundering Contrary to Section 3(b) and 13(B) and 13b(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2013 as amended.

The prosecution said that Godfrey Mutome and John Wabwire between October 2014 and July 2022 at Kaliro and being employed as Chief Finance Officer and Accountant respectively at Kaliro District Local Government, with intent to disguise the true nature and source of Shs5,806,767,757 moved it from Kaliro District Salaries/Wage Bill and General Funds accounts to Kaliro Civil Servants SACCO account and passed it off as loan deductions, knowing or suspecting such money to be proceeds of crime.

They will face the third account of causing Financial Loss Contrary to Section 20 of the Anti-corruption Act, 2009

According to the documents to be presented before the court, Rebecca Kwagala, between October 2014 and July 2022, was employed as the Human Resource Officer at Kaliro District Local Government and in the performance of her duties, fraudulently originated invoices and created an interface file of Kaliro District Staff salary deductions, which was used to access and steal money from Kaliro District Salary/Wage Bill account, knowing that such actions would cause a financial loss of Shs4,424,377,757to Kaliro District Local Government.

