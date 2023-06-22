A family dispute has erupted between the children and husband of fallen Supreme Court Judge, Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko on where to bury her.

The burial program that was initially issued indicated that the deceased would be buried on Friday at Araa Parish, Pacara Sub County, Adjumani district (the ancestral home of her husband Ambassador James Amoko).

However, according to Arach’s siblings and her children, there was a miscommunication over the deceased’s burial place.

The children say they first engaged Ambassador Amoko (not their biological father) on 18th June 2023 and informed him that their mother made an oral will while in the hospital asserting that she must be buried at her ancestral place near her late father Micheal Picho in Juba Village, Jukia hill ward in Nebbi District.

Nevertheless, the husband and his relatives refused and insisted that his wife must be buried at his ancestral place. It was from this ground that the children of the late Supreme Court Judge together with her siblings ran to the High Court family division challenging plans to have their mother/ sister buried in Adjumani.

Through their lawyer of Gem Advocates, the children of the late; Annette Yossa, Amony Jackie and Komakech Emmanuel, together with the deceased’s siblings, Godfrey Picho and Christine Onyok Oling, assert that the remains of the late Hon. Lady Justice Arach must be buried at Juba Village, Jukia Hill Ward Nebbi Municipality, Nebbi District as she wished in her Oral Will before her death through her brother Godfrey Picho, her sister Christine Onyok Oling, and her Niece Nancy Okwong.

The children noted that the Judiciary was misguided to publicly announce Adjumani as the final resting place of their mother. They informed court on Thursday “It is in the interest of justice, equity and fairness that this honorable court grants the order to bury the late Hon. Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach Amoko at her ancestral burial grounds at Juba Village, Jukia Hill Ward, Nebbi Municipality Nebbi District.”

In her affidavit, the deceased’s sister Onyok noted; “ I’m her immediate follower and I have been attending to Lady Justice Arach while she was sick in and out of the hospital up until the time she passed away. The deceased passed away under my watch. The deceased on several occasions expressed to me her wish to be buried in her ancestral home at Juba Village, Jukia Hill Ward, Nebbi Municipality Nebbi District including on 10th June 2023 when she personally invited my brother Godfrey to the hospital.”

Godfrey Picho, the brother of the deceased, also noted in his affidavit; “On June 10th , 2023, I went to visit my sister who was sick and admitted at Nakasero hospital in Kampala. On the same day and date I had a lengthy discussion with my sister on matters pertaining to the family and her after life. My sister told me her fears about not feeling very well, and said she fears she may not live for long.”

He added, “She told me that if anything went wrong, she would wish that I ensure that she is taken back home in Nebbi and put next to her late dad Michael Picho and her Aunt Julia Angeyo, at their ancestral home in at Juba Village, Jukia Hill Ward, Nebbi Municipality Nebbi District,”

The three children of the deceased together made their affidavit expressing their desire to have their biological mother buried in a dignified, peaceful, cultural and prompt manner at her ancestral home in Nebbi Municipality as per her expressed wish at the time of her demise.

“We pray that we be allowed to grieve and heal in peace though this funeral of our mother. It is in the interest of justice, equity and fairness that this honorable court grants the order to the late Hon. Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach Amoko to be buried at Juba Village, Jukia Hill Ward, Nebbi Municipality Nebbi District,” they said.

Currently, according to the circular issued by the Judiciary Chief Registrar, Sara Langa on Thursday, the burial programs have been postponed till further notice.

“This is to inform you that due to factors beyond our control, the burial of the late Hon.Lady Justice Stella Amoko Arach, justice of the Supreme Court will not take place on Friday, June, 23, 2023 as had been planned. New dates will be communicated in due course,” Langa said.