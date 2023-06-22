As a way of ensuring that every Ugandan across the country receives justice, the government has given out 42 vehicles to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to ensure that public prosecutors can attend all court proceedings in hard-to-reach areas.

While handing over the vehicles at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Tuesday, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao urged Resident State Attorneys who received the vehicles to use them to improve prosecution service delivery and not to use them for their personal work.

“These vehicles are a tool to help you perform your job rightly, it’s my humble request that you use them to meet the original goal as to why the government spent taxpayers’ money to procure them for you.”

Making reference to the demanding and risky nature of the work of Prosecutors, Mao said, “The ODPP must be able to account for the power of the State for protection. The Government of Uganda is determined to support the ODPP in fulfilling its mandate.”

The Resident State Attorney (RSA) stations that received vehicles included Kisoro, Ntungamo, Amuru/Nwoya, Patongo, Pader, Paida, Moyo, Hoima, Adjumani, Soroti, Kibaale, Kabale, Rukungiri, Mbarara, Buhweju, Abim, Bududa, Nakaseke, Jinja, Iganga, Bulisa, Kapchorwa, Kiruhura, Katakwi, and Kaberamaido. The Regional Offices that received vehicles include Arua, Mbale, Lira, Gulu, Tororo and Masaka.

The departments at the head office that received vehicles include the International Crimes Department, Anti–Corruption Department, Department of Field Operations and Department of General Case Work.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ms. Kainza Agnes Nzogi, the Undersecretary/Accounting Officer said, “In addition to easing staff and file movement, these vehicles will improve coordination and supervision of field stations. They will also motivate ODPP staff that have accepted to work in hard–to–reach and hard–to–live areas.”

Mr Odumbi James Owere, the Deputy DPP/Prosecutions pledged on behalf of the Prosecutors to put more effort into the conduct of prosecutions, endeavour to keep time, supervise stations in regions and visit areas with sub-courts.

The DPP, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo appreciated the Government of Uganda for its support towards ensuring the efficiency of Prosecutors in executing their mandate. She further appreciated the Finance and Administration Department of the ODPP headed by the Undersecretary/Accounting Officer for their dedication towards the procurement of the vehicles.