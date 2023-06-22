On 17th June 2023, the Judiciary, and the country at large were shocked by the sad news of the passing on of one of the most decorated Supreme Court Judges Hon. Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko,69, who died from Nakasero Hospital.

She had served in the judiciary for 26 years.

According to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Lady Justice Arach was instrumental in the reviving of East African Community, where she served as Judge and Deputy Principal Judge of the East African Court of Justice between 2006 and 2013.

The Principal Judge Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija, described the late Supreme Court Judge as a courageous, exemplary and dedicated icon of Uganda’s administration of justice who served her country and the East African region with utmost dedication and professionalism.

Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach Amoko was born on 5th October 1954 in West Nile. She began her education journey at Ambalai Primary School, Lira district and in 1968 she finished her primary seven.

In 1969, she joined Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Gulu district where she completed her Ordinary Level Certificate in 1972. In 1973,Stella Arach joined Mt St Mary’s College, Namagunga, Lugazi for high school education and in 1975 she finished and attained her Advanced Level Certificate of Education.

Because she had passed well her high school finals, Stella Arach joined Makerere University in 1975 to pursue a Bachelor of Laws Degree which she finished in 1978. She went ahead to do a Post-Graduate in Legal Practice, at Law Development Centre.

Arach also pursued a Master’s Degree at the International Judges Academy, Haifa University in Israel.

She started her career as a Junior State Attorney in 1979 in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. After ten years she became a Senior State Attorney. In 1995, she ascended to the position of Commissioner in Charge of Civil Litigation. It is from there that she was appointed Judge of the High Court in September 1997.

In November 2006,Justice Stella Arach-Amoko was appointed Judge of the East African Court of Justice. In February 2008, she was appointed Deputy Principal Judge to the East African Court of Justice. Two years and five months later she was elevated to the Court of Appeal where she served for three years before being appointed to the Supreme Court.

In June 2014, Arach was appointed chairperson of the Law Development Centre Management Committee. In August 2017 she became chairperson Judicial Training Institute. In March 2018 was also appointed Chairperson Senior Counsel Committee, in the same year in August she was again appointed chairperson of the Judiciary Monitoring Committee In January 2021 she was appointed as a Member of the Judicial Service Commission representing the Judiciary, a position she held until her demise.

Lady Justice Stella Arach- Amoko has been an extraordinary jurist who has been a champion of justice. A mentor to many, Lady Justice Stella Arach-Amoko has been described as an icon of justice, whose legal mind and dedication have left an indelible mark.

She has also held different positions of leadership in her time such as; President, of the National Association of Women Judges, (NAWJ) from 2005-2013. She served as a Member of the Executive of the Uganda Magistrate and Judges Association (UJOA) and a Member of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) from 2007-2015-2020.

From 2003-2005, she served as Regional Representative of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association (UJOA). Also from 2004-2006 served as Executive Council Member and Vice-Secretary of the East African Magistrates and Judges Association (EAMJA). In that same period of four years, she also served as a Member of the Law Council, and a Board Member of the Canadian Physicians for Aid and Relief, CPAR. (Deals mainly with issues of Northern Uganda and Karamoja), Represented the Attorney General on the National Medical Stores and Uganda Pharmacy Boards.

While serving as the Head of High Court Commercial Division she introduced strategies such as mediation and arbitration at High Court Commercial Division. Today, the importance of these strategies plays a great role in disposing of commercial disputes.

Because of her experience, Hon. Lady Justice Arach was able to greatly contribute to the jurisprudence, philosophy and policies that have shaped the legal practice in the region. She has mentored many legal professionals and influenced the legal curriculum and legal practice in this country.

According to Chief Justice Dollo, as a Judicial Officer, Lady Justice Arach had never been involved in any disciplinary matter. She was thorough and delivered her judgments on time.

Meanwhile, Hon Lady Justice Arach has been married to Ambassador James Idule Amoko and both have children and grandchildren.