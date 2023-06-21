On Monday, students from Kisoro Technical Institute in Nyakabande Sub County took a decisive action by storming the office of the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner. Their purpose was to petition the authorities to investigate the administration’s shortcomings at the government technical school.

Led by their Guild President, Martin Irankunda, the students emphasized that their intention was not to engage in demonstrations but rather to draw the district leadership’s attention to the challenges faced by the school. They expressed concern that the institution is struggling to retain students due to teachers’ negligence in performing their duties.

During the visit to the RDC’s office, several students raised questions regarding the administration’s commitment to delivering quality education despite the payment of tuition fees. Female students highlighted the unsatisfactory conditions in their dormitories, noting that they have never been plastered, posing a health risk.

Furthermore, the students voiced frustrations over the disappearance of tools required for practical work, preventing them from engaging in necessary hands-on learning experiences.

Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Hajji Shafiq Sekandi, who is scheduled to visit Kisoro Technical Institute today, expressed his determination to investigate the reasons behind the school’s inability to provide quality services despite having willing students. He stressed that administrative issues should never hinder learners’ ability to receive education and contribute positively to the country.

Kisoro Chief Administrative Officer, Badru Mayanja, described the situation as unfortunate and painful, emphasizing that students should not pay fees without receiving a quality education. Mayanja assured the students that the accusations against the administration would be thoroughly investigated, and efforts would be made to find suitable solutions to improve the institution’s operations.

A source within the school, requesting anonymity, disclosed that the institute faces financial constraints, leaving tutors with limited means to ensure smooth lesson delivery. According to the source, some lessons are conducted using scrap metals collected from around the school, leading to student dissatisfaction and demands for better materials.

Mbarimo Eric, the Deputy Principal of Kisoro Technical Institute, dismissed all accusations against the administration as untrue. He explained that he was currently away from the school, attending to the sick principal, and promised to provide an explanation upon his return.

The students’ petition and subsequent actions highlight the urgent need to address the administrative weaknesses at Kisoro Technical Institute. It remains to be seen how the district authorities will respond to the students’ concerns and implement measures to enhance the quality of education provided at the institution.