Stakeholders from the Kigezi Region in Uganda have put forth five crucial recommendations for political and constitutional reforms at the national level. During a regional consultation held at Heras Country Resort on June 19th, organized by Kick Corruption out of Uganda (KICK-U) in partnership with Uganda National NGO Forum (UNNGOF) and with support from USAID, participants discussed and reached a consensus on these vital reforms.

The proposed reforms include reducing the number of Members of Parliament and Ministers to curb government expenditure. Additionally, there is a call for the reinstatement of age and term limits for presidential and parliamentary leaders, aiming to foster smoother democratic transitions and promote good governance.

Recognizing the negative influence of money in politics, stakeholders have proposed banning the monetization of political activities to ensure that citizens elect competent leaders based on merit rather than financial inducements. Another key recommendation is conducting extensive civic education by the Electoral Commission before elections, aimed at increasing voter awareness and participation.

Furthermore, stakeholders have advocated for the establishment of educational qualifications for political positions at all levels, from local council to the presidency. This measure seeks to promote a more educated and competent political leadership.

Robert Byamugisha Kakuru, the Executive Director of Kick Corruption out of Uganda (KICK-U), emphasized that these recommendations, along with proposals from other regions, will be compiled and submitted to Parliament for approval.

The meeting also addressed concerns raised by participants regarding low voter turnout and allegations of bias in the electoral process. Regional Election Officer for the southwestern region, Robert Mbeine, assured attendees that the Electoral Commission is committed to conducting free and fair elections and refuted claims of favoritism.

ASP James Bakalya, the Deputy Regional Police Commander (RPC) in Kabale, emphasized the role of the police in protecting individuals and their property during elections. He stressed the importance of respecting the authority of security personnel and following established procedures.

The regional engagement in the Kigezi Region was part of a broader series of consultation meetings held in each district. The gathering brought together various stakeholders, including local government officials and civil society representatives, to contribute to the ongoing discourse on political and constitutional reforms in Uganda.

The proposed reforms aim to enhance transparency, accountability, and democratic governance in the country, reflecting the collective effort of Kigezi Region stakeholders to shape a better future for Uganda.