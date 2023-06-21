In a remarkable demonstration of political maturity, Finance Minister (General Duties) Henry Ariganyira Musasizi publicly reconciled with his former political adversary, businessman Fred Kamunyu, during a thanksgiving ceremony held last Saturday.

The event marked the reopening and dedication prayers of the newly renovated Immaculate Heart of Mary, Rubanda Parish in Kabale Diocese.

Musasizi, who also serves as the Rubanda East MP, utilized this auspicious occasion as the guest of honor to extend an olive branch to Kamunyu, the proprietor of Akamwesi shopping mall in Kyebando.

Kamunyu, known for his involvement in supporting Keneth Jogo Biryabarema, Musasizi’s strongest opponent in the fiercely contested 2021 polls, emphasized the detrimental impact of divisive politics on Rubanda. Expressing his concerns, he highlighted that despite two years having passed since the elections, the district remained divided instead of unitedly working towards progress. Kamunyu called upon the people of Rubanda to eschew politics of hatred and intolerance, emphasizing the importance of supporting elected leaders for the district’s development. He admitted that although he did not initially support Musasizi, the will of the people had chosen him as their leader. Consequently, Kamunyu pledged to put aside their political differences and collaborate for the betterment of Rubanda.

Grateful for the unexpected reunion, Musasizi conveyed his excitement at reestablishing contact with his longtime friend Fred Kamunyu, whom he had not seen since the 2021 polls. He acknowledged their divergent paths, stating that what Kamunyu represented could not define him, and likewise, he could aspire to achieve what Musasizi had attained. Reflecting on their electoral competition, Musasizi expressed remorse if he had wronged Kamunyu, urging forgiveness and emphasizing the need to move forward as they had in the past.

The minister stressed that politics and elections should not foster animosity among the people, as their shared goal was to serve the community. Musasizi recounted his own political experiences, having stood alongside different individuals in 2011, 2016, and most recently in 2021. He attributed the divisive atmosphere to the misguided belief that politics is solely about winning, neglecting the reality that both victory and defeat are inherent aspects of the electoral process. Musasizi called for a collective understanding that after elections, individuals should resume their regular pursuits, fostering unity until the next election cycle.

The reconciliation between Musasizi and Kamunyu serves as a significant example of forgiveness, unity, and a commitment to the betterment of Rubanda. By setting aside their political differences, these influential figures aim to foster an environment where political rivalries do not impede progress and cooperation. Their actions underscore the adage that in politics, friendships and enmities are subject to change, emphasizing the importance of unity and support for elected leaders. As Rubanda moves forward, this gesture of reconciliation offers hope for a more inclusive and prosperous future.