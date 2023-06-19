The National Resistance Movement under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni introduced Universal Secondary Education in 2007. The objective was to enable the poor to have access to education for the socio-economic transformation agenda.

For over the years, the program has yielded strong success with the number of children joining Senior One being able to accomplish senior four unlike before.

This great success is less been put to public appreciation as a strong contribution and achievement of the NRM- government. This year, the Office of the National Chairman – NRM headed by President Museveni and managed by his Personal Assistant/Senior Advisor on Political Affairs Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo embarked on following up the implementation of the government program through a network of coordinators across the country.

Education is among the 8-point areas of concentration for the Office of the National Chairman and last week Friday, Mr. Lukonge Emmanuel an ONC coordinator in the Greater Masaka sub-region visited Kibaale SS in Kibaale Town Council.

The school has a population of 460 students and 21 teachers. Unlike the situation in some schools, Kibaale SS has enough infrastructure; desks, classrooms, and a library.

14 of the teachers are on the government payroll while 17 are paid by the school through contributions from parents. The levying of fees in Universal Secondary Education schools is contested by the President as a hindrance for parents who can not afford to pay such fees for their children to earn an education.

Mr. Lukonge informed us that the school board anonymously agreed with parents to levy a manageable fee to enable the school to meet costs for additional teachers and the student’s welfare while at school.

The school is however challenged with dilapidated toilets and the need for teachers from the government to manage the new curriculum.

The Headteacher Mr. Wassaka Yahaya appreciated the government for the on-time support grant of Ugx 30 million received per term by the school under the Universal Secondary Education program and support of textbooks for students learning.

The ONC coordinator interacted with the students and encouraged them to keep at school because President Museveni opened the door to education and encouraged those who are above 18 years to ensure inclusion in the Parish Development Model program in their respective parishes.

The students asked Mr. Lukonge to request the ONC manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye to deliver their get well soon messages to the President.