Representatives of Security organs drawn from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Internal Security Organization (ISO), Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, State House and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance among others , were on Monday briefed by US based IREX Artificial Intelligence surveillance platform, which works with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras, to identify criminal acts within a time frame of 0.4 seconds.

Daniel Eborall, IREX Global Business Development Director, while addressing Journalists at Kampala Hotel Africana, said IREX enables inter agency messenger-based collaborations for distributed teams.

“IREX platform which is capable of connecting over 100 CCTV Cameras, is capable of identifying mass shootings, wanted fugitives, missing children, unattended items and crowd related threats in the city within 0.4 seconds,” he said.

Asked by journalists; if IREX is available for purchase by private Individuals or companies, Mr. Eborall said, currently they are working with Governments and that any private entity wishing to subscribe to the IREX Platform should liaise with state security.

Tim Elabd, Managing Director of Vanguard Global, IREX Partner, said the world we live in today is experiencing global threats such as terrorism, where high technology is applied, which requires high technology solutions.

“Real time technology is important to get solutions to current security threats. These include; surveillance and Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

He said the African continent is currently going through a high rate of industrialization, where criminals also take advantage to cripple Africa’s steady industrialization progress. Citing an example of South Korea, which has steadily progressed due to prioritizing technology and industrialization. Mr. Elabd, said its high time Uganda and African states emulated South Korea.

“The African Continent is a strategic market for many companies, but the many security barriers are a challenge that needs urgent solutions,” he added.

Jim Tibuhaburwa, the Conference Coordinator, reiterated the need for the different Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) concerned with security matters, to embrace IREX technology for guaranteed security.

“The aim of this conference is to identify innovative solutions to challenges facing Uganda’s security,” he said.