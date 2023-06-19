Maj. Gen (rtd) Jim Muhwezi, the Minister of Security also Rujumbura County Member of Parliament, has provided an update on regarding the recent attack by ADF rebels in Kasese.

The Minister yesterday emphasized that the government is actively pursuing the rebels responsible for the brutal incident, which claimed the lives of 41 individuals, mostly students.

Speaking at a fundraising event held at Nyakanyinya Sub Parish in Ruhinda Sub County, Minister Muhwezi expressed deep concern over the tragic attack and condemned the violence perpetrated by the ADF rebels. He assured the public that security forces are working tirelessly to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and ensuring the safety of all Ugandans. The Minister urged the public, especially those residing in districts along the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) border, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. He emphasized the need for increased security awareness in these areas to prevent similar tragic incidents.

The Minister’s call for vigilance resonated with the attendees of the event, who recognized the importance of community participation in maintaining security. Minister Muhwezi emphasized the collective responsibility to work together with security forces and remain alert to safeguard communities from potential threats.

The fundraising event, organized to support the construction of a priest’s house at Nyakanyinya Sub Parish, aimed to strengthen the community’s unity and resilience in the face of adversity. Minister Muhwezi acknowledged the importance of community development and encouraged citizens to engage in commercial ventures. He also highlighted the Parish Development Model (PDM) as a means to uplift livelihoods and promote regional progress.

Rev. Fr. Silverio Twinomugisha, the Nyakibale Parish Priest, delivered a message of hope and solidarity during the mass, emphasizing the significance of unwavering faith and support for the church in times of hardship.

Charles Byoonanebye, the chairperson of the organizing committee, expressed gratitude to Minister Muhwezi for his substantial contribution to the construction of the Parish Priest’s house. He urged the Christians of Nyakanyinya Sub Parish to stand united and support their church, recognizing its role as a pillar of strength for the community.

The attendees of the event demonstrated their support by raising over UGX 54 million, a testament to their solidarity in the face of adversity.