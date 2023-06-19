Hon. Prossy Akampurira Mbabazi Begumisa, the Rubanda District Woman Member of Parliament, has called upon the people of Rubanda to refrain from engaging in early political campaigns fueled by hatred and divisionism.

She made this plea during her address as the Guest of Honor at a fundraising event held at Karengyere Church of Uganda, which aimed to raise funds for the renovation of Ncundura Primary School in Muko Sub County.

During her speech, Hon. Prossy, who also serves as a Parliamentary Commissioner, emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among community members. She encouraged parents, especially mothers and fathers, to work together to develop their homes and foster a harmonious environment. Her remarks were particularly timely as June 18, 2023, was observed as Father’s Day, prompting her to call on fathers to take responsibility within their households.

The fundraising event at Karengyere Church of Uganda was officiated by Rev. Gadson Katariwa, representing the Muko Archdeacon, Ven. Oyesiga Joshua. Hon. Prossy’s presence and message of unity resonated with the attendees, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in community development.

Continuing her commitment to supporting local initiatives, Hon. Prossy also joined Christians at Bishaki Catholic Church in Katojo Butare Town Council for a fundraising event aimed at benefiting the local hospital under Bishaki Hiika. During this gathering, she stressed the importance of cooperation in the development of healthcare facilities within the community.

Rev. Fr. Felix Odeda, the Parish Priest of Muko Parish, presided over the fundraising Mass at Bishaki Catholic Church. In his sermon, he encouraged Christians to express gratitude to God for the blessings received, including the gift of good health.

Additionally, Hon. Prossy participated in a fundraising function at Kishaki Catholic Center, where construction of a new hall was underway. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Hon. Moses Mwongyera Kamuntu, the Member of Parliament for Rubanda West. During the gathering, both Hon. Prossy and Hon. Kamuntu pledged to contribute by purchasing approximately 400 iron sheets to roof the hall.

Hon. Prossy Akampurira’s active involvement in various community events and her emphasis on unity, responsibility, and cooperation underscore her commitment to the development and well-being of Rubanda District. Through her words and actions, she continues to inspire community members to work together for the greater good.