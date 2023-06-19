Uganda Airlines has made its inaugural flight for the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest city Mecca after 40 years.

A flight that took over 250 Muslim (first group) pilgrims to Mecca departed at 10:00 am East African Standard Time om Monday 19th June, 2023.

According to the Airline Executive Director Jennifer Bamuturaki, the operation of the pilgrimage flight is a milestone for the national carrier, being the first Ugandan carrier in over 40 years to perform this holy operation.

Addressing journalists at Entebbe International Airport, Ms Bamuturaki noted that it is also a momentous occasion for pilgrims who will be performing this holy journey using their national carrier.

This year, a total of 500 Muslims from across Uganda will be transported by Uganda Airlines aboard the Airbus A330, with the first flight from Entebbe to Jeddah.

While flagging off the first group of the pilgrims at Entebbe Airport, the Minister of Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala noted that it was history in making after 40 years because the last time Uganda’s national carrier made a trip to Mecca was during President Idi Amin’s regime.

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama also thanked the Ministry of Works and Transport for giving Muslims a chance to fly in Uganda Airlines to Mecca.

“I want to thank all those who have supported us as Uganda in promoting Uganda Airlines.”

Hajj is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, alongside Shahadah (Oath to Allah & Muhammad PBUH), Salat (prayer), Zakat (almsgiving) and Sawm (Ramadan fasting). Hajj, the 5th pillar, is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca (Saudi Arabia) that every adult Muslim who is physically and financially able must make at least once in their lifetime.

It is one of the most significant religious journeys for Muslims worldwide, gathering millions of Muslims from all over the World in Mecca and Medina to perform holy rituals and seek spiritual fulfilment.

The return flights will be operated from Medina to Entebbe in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Uganda Airlines is Uganda’s flagship national passenger and cargo carrier started in 2019. It provides scheduled air transportation services in East Africa and near-international markets. Uganda Airlines was awarded the World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award, given by Ch-Aviation in 2020, 2021 and 2022.