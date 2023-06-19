Mitooma district leaders have officially endorsed the H.E Mzee Tova Ku Main 2026 campaign, showing their unwavering support for President Museveni as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer in the upcoming 2026 presidential elections. This endorsement took place during the celebration of International Women’s Day on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Kyamuyanga Primary School.

Prominent figures, including legislators Hon. Mugabe Dononzio Kahonda and Hon. Agasha Juliet Bashisha, Chairman LC5 Mr. Benon Karyeija, commonly known as Boneza, and NRM Chairman Byaboneka Wilberforce, voiced their support for the campaign. Several Members of Parliament from different districts also joined in endorsing the initiative.

The endorsement ceremony was graced by the presence of the Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, who served as the chief guest. As a demonstration of solidarity, the Prime Minister and Mitooma district leaders collectively prayed for President Museveni’s swift recovery as he battles with COVID-19.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Greater Bushenyi Sub-region ONC (office of the national chairman ), Coordinator Benson Mugisha commended the Prime Minister and the Mitooma district leaders for their display of affection and unwavering support toward President Museveni.

The H.E Mzee Tova Ku Main 2026 campaign, spearheaded by the ONC team, aims to mobilize widespread support for President Museveni as the NRM flag bearer in the 2026 presidential elections. The endorsement from Mitooma district leaders, along with the backing of notable legislators and other influential figures, signifies a significant boost for the campaign.

As the election season draws closer, the endorsement from Mitooma district leaders serves as a strong statement of support for President Museveni’s leadership and the NRM party. The campaign’s objective is to consolidate broad-based support and garner momentum in preparation for the upcoming 2026 elections.

With the endorsement from Mitooma district leaders, the H.E Mzee Tova Ku Main 2026 campaign continues to gain traction, further solidifying President Museveni’s position as a key contender in the forthcoming electoral race.