The Prime Minister, Rt Hon Robinah Nabbanja on Wednesday led a high level inter-Mnisterial delegation to Kawolo hospital in Buikwe to handle service delivery concerns at the government hospital.

The visit follows a strike by health workers at the facility over allegations of delayed and inconsistent payment of salaries to the staff at the hospital.

On arrival at the hospital, Nabbanja and the delegation first inspected wards and drug stores to acquaint themselves with the conditions at the hospital and ascertain whether the health workers were on duty.

They visited the Theater, the maternity ward, and the outpatient department but all health workers were on duty.

After the inspection Nabbanja held a meeting involving selected health workers and the delegation.

Nabbanja attributed the indiscipline of laying down tools by health workers to the leaders of the opposition who visit hospitals and incite them.

Felix Kigoma, the leader of the disgruntled group apologised to the visiting delegation and promised to mobilise colleagues to resume work fully admiting that it the strike was not in order.

Officials from the Public service and ministry of health described the industrial action as illegal asserting that despite the delay, payments were effected this week. They want the ring leaders to be brought to book.

Nabbanja addressed all health workers, district leaders and the management of Kawolo and ceased all political activities in all government health facilities in the country.

The Chief administrative officer Buikwe district Dunstan Balaba, Health State Minister Hanifa Kawooya, Dian Mutasingwa State Minister in charge Monitoring in the Vice President’s office, Officials from, Police ,health and public service ministries participated in the meeting.