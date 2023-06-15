We shall be demonstrating with fecundity , the various categories of opposition politicians in Uganda ;

Institutional Tories;

In the dimension of sociology, Productive forces will change as the law of necessary conformity deems. This group interestingly believes , that their political mentors were denied chance to rule Uganda as they willed. Most die hard supporters of Dr Milton Obote in Uganda people’s congress , fall in this category. these men and women for reasons concealed to their conscience , will tell you that one day, Uganda people’s congress will take back the state house throne !!?

Super numerary;

Governments , by field inquisition, harness the art of espionage, in advancing it’s intrinsic interests. This group has men and women in NUP, FDC etc, who are majory promoting the interests of the powerful NRM government from within their opposition parties.ironically , when they speak on ceremonies and political rallies, you can be tempted to think that they are enemies of NRM. If you lift the veil beyond what is seen, you will get to know that they are working for concealed state interests, and are truly a great asset, in entrenching the movement state, for the next 50 years.

Diviners;

Majority of these women and men subscribe to the Democratic party. They have undergone a party orientation, which states that your political party should be a Siamese twin with your religion, which is a Password in attaining heaven, with a beautified vision of GOD. These are mostly die hard supporters of Late Dr Paul kawanga Semogerere, whose votes were rigged in the 1980 general election. Interesting enough, this group is still Fasting and praying, that one day , Justice will befall them.

Strategic Merchants;

These are men and women in FDC , NUP etc. they are neither bad nor good people. Why? Because they perceive political parties as a mechanism of making money and wealth accumulation, than fighting NRM or the Powerful statesman MUSEVEN. Many of these guys, from a positive sphere, are successful domestic investors in real estate, music industry, petroleum and merchandise. By doing this, they are advancing socio- economic transformation, as a pillar of Nation building.

The Washenzi group;

These are women and men in Uganda’s opposition parties , who propagate in secret, a very wicked idea, that Uganda can only change through subversive means. These guys falsely think, that they can successfully be used by Foreign forces, to oust Museveni and NRM through extrajudicial means. This group lacks the Prefecture of state wisdom, concerning the realm of understanding, that a first class world army like the UPDF , day and night is guarding the Uganda as a sovereign state , dismantling negative cells, with intent to take the country back to the dungeons of the past.

( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist. He is also Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kiboga, Sms 0786672301)