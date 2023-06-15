The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko, has revealed that the party secretariat made reforms in its mobilization approach, saying that the party’s presence at the grassroots level will extend beyond the election periods.

” We have changed the way we operate as a secretariat. The notion that NRM only comes to the ground during elections is no more. We shall be visiting our supporters more often to engage with them and understand their challenges so that we can provide effective solutions,” Namayanja said on Wednesday while addressing party leaders in Kaazi, Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso district.

This emphasis on frequent grassroots interactions demonstrates the party’s commitment to addressing concerns directly.

Reflecting on the 32 constituencies lost in the Buganda region, Namayanja clarified, “The 32 constituencies that we lost in the Buganda region were not due to a lack of support. Our support was divided because some members, after losing primaries, decided to contest as independents against the official party flag bearers, resulting in the splitting of our votes.” This revelation highlights the internal dynamics that influenced the election outcomes and provides insights into the party’s future strategy.

The focus of the meeting was on manifesto implementation and service delivery. The mobilisation drive also serves as a platform to engage with dedicated party supporters, gain an in-depth understanding of their challenges, and propose tangible solutions.

This proactive approach showcases the party’s commitment to actively addressing the needs of its members.

Unity within the NRM was a key message delivered by Namayanja, who emphasized, “As a secretariat, we now operate as a unified team. There is no division between the Secretary-General and the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson as it used to be. Therefore, we must avoid internal divisions and work cohesively as a party.” This call for unity serves as a reminder of the collective strength and purpose that underpins the NRM’s operations.

Drawing on President Museveni’s growing support in Northern Uganda, Namayanja expressed optimism, stating, “In the past, the president would receive only 8% of the votes in Northern Uganda. However, in 2021, President Museveni secured over 80% of the votes in the same region. This remarkable shift demonstrates the potential for the NRM to reclaim its support in the Buganda region, and it is the driving force behind our decision to hold mobilisation meetings at the constituency level.” This strategic approach aims to consolidate the party’s presence in areas where it experienced setbacks, fostering renewed enthusiasm among supporters.

Furthermore, Namayanja underscored the party’s unwavering commitment to monitoring government programs promised in the NRM manifesto. She asserted, “As a party, we have decided to proactively monitor the government programs that we promised to our people. This ensures that our citizens receive the services they were assured of during our election campaigns.” This dedication to accountability reflects the NRM’s determination to deliver on its promises and serve the best interests of the Ugandan people.

Providing additional insights on the mobilisation strategy, NRM National Treasurer, Hon. Amb. Barbara Nekesa outlined the party’s strategic approach to mobilization and emphasized the need for an increased engagement at the grassroots level. With the country divided into 31 mobilization zones, the NRM aims to hold meetings at the constituency and sub-county levels, ensuring effective communication with party members throughout the nation.

Nekesa stressed the importance of keeping leaders at the grassroots informed about the party’s accomplishments in implementing the manifesto promises made during campaigns.

“We divided the country into 31 mobilization zones. And our meetings are to be held at the constituency level. Thereafter we shall hold our meetings at the sub-county levels,” Nekesa shared, highlighting the party’s structured approach to reaching out to supporters.

Hon. Nekesa highlighted the resources available to combat poverty and improve economic well-being, stating, “God has given us all we need to fight poverty like good climate, and the government has provided us with enablers like social-economic infrastructures i.e., roads, hospitals, schools, etc., ICT infrastructure with 5G Internet network. Therefore, it is upon us to utilize these factors to fight poverty.”

Addressing the issue of land fragmentation and corruption, Amb. Nekesa called for collective action and unity. “The president has urged us to desist from fragmenting land into smaller pieces but to cultivate the land as a whole and only share what the land has produced,” she emphasized. “Let us all help the RDCs in fighting land grabbing in our areas. The president advised us to fight corruption as a team without fear or favour.”

Highlighting the importance of women’s participation in development initiatives, NRM Women’s League Chairperson, Lydia Wanyoto, emphasized: “All women should be aware that 30% of the Parish Development Model funds are specifically allocated to women. Therefore, women must seize this opportunity provided by the NRM government and make the most of the resources available to them.” This recognition of women’s role and allocation of resources aims to empower women and promote their active involvement in driving development at the grassroots level.

The mobilisation drive serves as a means to solidify the NRM’s stronghold on power by effectively communicating the party’s achievements to leaders who can further mobilise supporters. President Museveni’s vision of combating poverty and improving the nation’s economic well-being was reiterated, urging all members to collaborate in the fight against corruption and land grabbing. This collective effort demonstrates the NRM’s unwavering commitment to the betterment of Uganda and the well-being of its people.