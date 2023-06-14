Bizimana Abel, the Chairman of the Kisoro district Local Council V (LCV), recently made an intriguing statement about the source of his political success. Speaking at the launch of the Ruharamba Church of Uganda’s Abacunguwe choir’s second album, titled “Ibanga ryabasenga,”, Bizimana attributed his achievements to his “shapeless nose.”

The event, held at Mayors Garden, saw Bizimana in attendance shortly after his unanimous election as the new Chairman for the South Western Regional Development Forum (SWRDF). SWRDF, an umbrella organization established in 2018, comprises political, civil society, private sector, and education stakeholders from Ankole and Kigezi sub-regions.

Expressing his gratitude, Bizimana thanked God for endowing him with the abilities and qualities of a good leader. He also acknowledged the trust placed in him by the Bafumbira people, which has propelled him to his current positions of leadership.

In a light-hearted manner, Bizimana playfully suggested that his shapeless nose might be the secret behind his string of successes. According to him, whenever he embarks on a new journey in life, it invariably turns out to be a triumph.

The event’s guest of honor was Minister Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateeke, who was represented by her political assistant, Mbonye Erick. In her address, Hon. Sarah commended the Abacunguwe choir for their continued efforts in spreading the word of God through music. She donated one million shillings and encouraged the choir members to actively engage in other projects to foster their own economic development.

The occasion also served as a fundraising event, with over 3.3 million shillings collected to support the choir and its initiatives. Rutugana Benon, the choir’s patron, highlighted their vision of promoting prosperity among Christians while discouraging practices like homosexuality.

Bizimana’s lighthearted remark about his nose garnered attention, adding a touch of humor to the otherwise celebratory event. As Bizimana continues to serve in his leadership roles, the community eagerly anticipates his contributions and endeavors for the betterment of Kisoro district.