Mbarara City: Alarming reports of increased incidents of sexual harassment by lecturers at Bishop Stuart University (BSU) have surfaced, leaving students deeply concerned about their safety and academic integrity. The issue was raised during an anti-corruption conference organized by the Inspectorate of Government (IG), where students voiced their discontent over lecturers pressuring them for sexual favors in exchange for favorable grades.

The conference, which aimed to address corruption in various sectors, provided an opportunity for students to express their grievances. The Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Anne Mahairwe, was present at the event and offered guidance to the affected students. She urged them to report any instances of sexual harassment directly to her office, assuring them that appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.

Additionally, Mahairwe highlighted the importance of involving the National Council for Higher Education in addressing the matter. She expressed her intention to collaborate with the council to ensure a thorough investigation and subsequent measures are taken to curb the misconduct.

One student, Desire Natasha, shared her personal experience, shedding light on how some lecturers exploit their positions of power to take advantage of vulnerable students. Natasha expressed her disappointment and frustration, emphasizing the urgent need for action to protect the rights and well-being of students.

The allegations of sexual harassment have since sparked concerns among the BSU student community, with demands for a safer learning environment and the preservation of academic integrity. Students are calling for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations and the implementation of stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

BSU administration is yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations. However, it is anticipated that the university will conduct an internal inquiry to address the claims and take appropriate disciplinary actions against any lecturers found guilty of misconduct.

As the news spreads, the wider public and stakeholders within the education sector have expressed solidarity with the affected students, urging swift and decisive action to address the issue. The spotlight is now on Bishop Stuart University to address the allegations promptly and reassure students that their concerns are being taken seriously.