Police in Kabale district has registered a fatal accident that has claimed the life of a mother and her one year old son.

It’s allegedly that motor vehicle registration number UBK 710L Sino truck, red in colour driven by unknown driver still on run, knocked dead the two victim who were being carried on Motorcycle registration number UDF571Q.

The motorcycle was being ridden by one Denis Agree, 40 years, resident of Buhara village Kabale district who’s still admitted at Buhara health center.

The victims have been identified as Amumpire Fauster aged 30 years from Maziba village Buhara sub county Kabale district and her son Ayebare Grigory aged one year and a half years old. The two died on spot.

According to Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,the accident occurred Monday evening at Kijonjo village, Buhara subcounty, Kabale district.

Maate revealed that the bodies were taken to Kabale Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem and both the motor vehicle and the motorcycle are parked at Kabale CPS yard pending IOV inspection.