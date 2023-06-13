A Kabale University student has been knocked dead along Kabale Katuna road.

Reports indicate that motor vehicle registration number UAY 967K Toyota premio grey in color driven by unknown driver knocked Arinda Joab aged 23, a student at Kabala University and resident of Nyakambu cell southern division in Kabala district.

The Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate noted that the accident happened on Monday afternoon in Kitumba along Kabale Katuna road.

Its alleged that the deceased while crossing the road after coming from Datics farm along Katuna direction, was knocked by a speeding car that was coming from Katuna to Kabale.

Maate revealed that the victim was first rushed to Rushoroza hospital where he died from.

He added that the driver is on run.