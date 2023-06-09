The Judiciary has warned businessman Hamis Kiggundu alias Ham that it will not look on as he tarnishes the name of the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny- Dollo.

In the document issued by the Judiciary Public Relations Officer Jamson Karemani on Thursday, the Judiciary also warned Ham and his group that it will not allow acts of lawlessness and that any one who will be caught will be dealt with accordingly.

“We condemn the unwarranted attack on the person of the Hon. The Chief Justice. Also, members of the public are implored to avoid engaging in acts that bring about disorder while in the precincts of courts. Consequently, acts of lawlessness while appearing before courts or within court premises should be avoided and those found acting contrary shall be dealt with under the law,” he said.

According to the Karemani, the acts of storming the Supreme Court were unlawful and condemned Ham’s group for disrupting the court sitting which was in the process of pre-hearing.

“Our attention has been drawn to scenes that played out today at the Supreme Court where one of the parties in a court matter stormed out of the Court during a pre-hearing session for Civil applications. The purpose of the session was to fix hearing dates for the applications, determine the format for the presentation of arguments, and draw timelines for filing of written submissions,” said Karemani.

He added that however, at the time of giving directions by the presiding Justice in the Ham Enterprises Ltd & 2 Others versus Diamond Trust Bank (u) Ltd & Another, Misc. App. No. 51/2021, the representative of Ham Enterprises Ltd became rowdy leading to commotion at the Court, nearly disrupting court proceedings.

He noted that as the Judiciary, their mandate is to administer justice to all irrespective of social status, by the law, and in doing so, they act independently and are not subject to the control or direction of any person or authority.

“Parties to matters before the courts have to exercise patience and restraint and accept to be guided by the courts, if unrepresented, or by their advocate(s) if represented. If dissatisfied with the directives or orders of courts, parties should follow the procedures and have their concerns appropriately addressed, through the right fora,” he said.

Judiciary’s caution follows Ham’s revelations that Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and President Yoweri Museveni’s son-in-law Edwin Karugire and Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo have threatened the judges handling his case against Diamond Trust Bank.

Ham accused the three of shielding DTB and he also noted they can end his life because of revealing their names in the media.