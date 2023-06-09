President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has implored the people of Greater Luwero to embrace all government programs to fight poverty and improve their household incomes.

“When I came to Luwero Triangle I saw some good gardens and, in the cattle Corridor, we only came with the gospel and they have improved their household incomes. Use all these government programs and get out of poverty,” he advised.

The President made the remarks today in his statement read by the Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Robinah Nabbanja who represented him as the Chief Guest during the commemoration of the 34th Heroes Day, held at Kasaala Catholic Parish Grounds in Butuntumula Sub County, Luwero District.

President Museveni is currently under self-Isolation at Nakasero State Lodge after testing positive for Covid-19.

This year’s Heroes Day celebrations was held under the theme: “Arise Uganda; our heroes’ sacrifices are now bearing fruits”.

Every 9th June, Uganda marks Heroes Day in commemoration of the heroes who contributed to the liberation struggle that brought the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government into power in 1986. Greater Luwero popularly known as the Political Mecca of NRM was the epicenter of the protracted war that lasted for over 5 years.

The President also explained that when NRM came into power, it was able to achieve minimum recovery for the economy that was in shambles, stopped magendo, black market and speculation.

And currently, the President added that his government has been able to expand and diversify the already vibrant economy.

“With more money, we have been able to provide free social services such as health and education. Immunisation has been a total success, but we have a problem of stealing drugs. Your MPs should work with relevant authorities to deal with the issue,” President Museveni said.

“For free education, we are going to have a fresh drive which local leaders must support to ensure that there’s no paying fees in government schools. The parasites are ruining the future of our children. I came up with UPE and USE, but money seekers have been undermining this program thus contributing to school dropouts,” he added.

The President also watered-down claims that the government has forgotten the people of Luwero when it comes to infrastructural development in the area.

“It’s not correct to say that the NRM government has forgotten the people of Luwero when it comes to infrastructure. Many roads here were murram but now they are tarmacked, electricity is also in place,” President Museveni noted.

“With our oil money, it will be easier to work on the roads in Luwero. As of now, we don’t have a “kilombe” (mine) of money. We have been struggling and we have done so well so far,” he added.

The President also assured the veterans that they are not forgotten and that they will receive their gratuity any time soon.

“We have so far given the Ministry of Luwero Shs230bn,” he revealed.

On the issue of rampant land evictions in the area, Gen. Museveni said, “Nobody should be evicted, and nobody should kutema on your kibanja. Where is the problem? If people are being evicted, it means the leaders are not working. Use the Ministers of Land Nabakooba and Sam Mayanja to secure your land.”

Earlier, the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja flagged off the construction of Luwero-Butalangu Road.

The Minister for the Presidency Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda expressed concern over some leaders who don’t recognise the role and sacrifice made by freedom fighters to liberate Uganda.

“At times I am deeply distressed when I hear some leaders making reckless statements and not acknowledging the struggle to liberate Uganda where we lost many of our gallant sons and daughters. Rt. Honorable; this is not only a mindset challenge, but it is largely an ideological gap,” Hon. Babalanda stressed.

However, the Minister said she was quite delighted about His Excellency the President’s directive to the First Daughter Natasha Karugire to visit the families of the fallen FRONASA freedom fighters and come up with a documentary showing how the fighters were violently murdered for the commitment and braveness in the struggle for a free Uganda.

“Indeed, very few people understood the President’s most recent visit to Malukhu in Mbale. Rt. Honorable, If Natasha comes out with this documentary that gives a picture of the liberation struggle and the freedom fighters who lost their lives, it will help to change the mindsets of some of our leaders who go around making reckless statements. This documentary will bring out better the meaning of this day by showing how our heroes sacrificed their lives and also to inspire many of our young leaders who are taking up leadership positions and roles in this country,” she explained.

“If we put these together, it will help to build a complete picture of the struggle to liberate Uganda and for the people of Uganda to love their country and understand their history. It is important that our leaders do not take the freedom, the rule of law and the stability that we now enjoy, for granted,” she added.

Hon. Babalanda also suggested that as Ugandans remember all the fallen freedom fighters, it was particularly important that they honor and recognize President Museveni’s individual contribution, especially during his lifetime.

“President Museveni is not only our hero for leading a bush war that liberated Ugandans from a sad chapter of extrajudicial killings; he has also liberated the economy of this country and set us to a clear path to a middle-income status. We may take time to realize this, but we are sure to get there under his wise leadership,” the Minister asserted.

“His clear-headed leadership and vision have seen all parts of Uganda expand significantly the physical infrastructures and human capital development, unmatched in the history of Uganda.”

The Minister In charge of Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori Region, Hon. Alice Kaboyo praised the gallant heroes who sacrificed and worked hard to make Uganda a better place, everyone is enjoying now.

“The people we are celebrating today had a daunting task to dismantle a system that was full of injustice and insecurity so I would like to call upon Ugandans and leaders to work towards ensuring that the prevailing peace and stability are preserved,” Hon. Kabayo said.

The Minister also revealed that on the orders of President Museveni, she recently started visiting and interacting with the civilian veterans to ascertain their living conditions and what economic activities they can get involved in to improve their livelihoods.

“So far we have visited 200 families and we pledge to reach you all. Government continues to support civilian veterans and we have already created 194 income generating activities in the districts of Mukono, Wakiso and Luweero to support the veterans,” she said.

“The government has made tremendous progress in promoting the social welfare of the people of Luwero by building schools, providing clean and safe water among other services.”

In a special way, Hon. Kaboyo thanked the President for the efforts of attracting investors into the country, saying that Luwero is a beneficiary of industries set up by investors.

“This has promoted development and provided jobs to the youth in the area.”

The Minister also assured the veterans that the Government was working around the clock to ensure that they receive their gratuity.

“However in the coming Financial Year, funds have not been allocated, I request that you [Prime Minister] intervene so that the Kassimo is paid.”

Alhajj Edrisa Sseddunga, Chairperson of Luwero Triangle War Veteran Association commended President Museveni for guiding and leading them during the 5 years of the protracted war. He also thanked the heroes who tirelessly fought along with Gen. Museveni to bring the current government to power.

Alhajj Sseddunga however requested the President to always spare some time and visit them in Luwero. This, the war veteran said, will help them to have strategic interactions aimed at pushing Uganda forward.

“90 percent of the war veterans support NRM. We are your supporters,” Alhajj Sseddunga assured the President.

At the same event, 51 distinguished Ugandans were awarded medals in various categories such as Masaba Star, Nalubaale, National Independence, Personal Sacrifice, Luwero Triangle and Long Service.

The event was also attended by; the Third Deputy Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Lukia Isanga Nakadama, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Members of Parliament, NRM leaders, Security heads, religious leaders, members of the Diplomatic Corps, among other dignitaries.