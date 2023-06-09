The Government of Uganda has warned a section of liberation war veterans to stop fuming at local leaders, and accusing the state of failure to settle them for their efforts in fighting the dictatorship of former President Milton Obote.

As government honchos and war veterans today June 9th chant songs of joy celebrating the Heroes’ Day in Luweero district, a section of bush war veterans and survivors see no reason to celebrate.

These disgruntled veteran fighters are busy grumbling amongst themselves, complaining about the slow or no response by government in fulfilling its pledges to them, during the bush war.

The angry former fighters are seriously enraged and the state of affairs has been worsened by calls for concern and reminders which have allegedly fallen on deaf ears of government officials, particularly those responsible.

In a direct warning issued to these unhappy bush war veterans, government has told them with out fear or favor to stop ranting and be patient. Government also clarified that there are funds that are remitted directly to compensate liberation war veterans through the Ministry of Luweero triangle and wondered why these people keep grumbling.

The Permanent secreyary in the Office of the President Hajj Yunus Kakande warned bush war disgruntled veterans against painting a bad picture of the government, through complaining that they have been completely abandoned.

“War veterans should be patient and avoid ranting. Government set aside a financial package to compensate them and they are given Shs. 5 million per person. All war veterans benefit incredibly from this package, even those who passed on, there are financial benefits enjoyed by their families from government,” said Hajj Kakande.

“That kind of arrangement has greatly benefited war veterans, coupled with other developments in Luweero triangle like constructing schools, hospitals, we have plans of constructing a new seed secondary school, and other developmental activities.”

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Regina Nandawula, a bush war veteran said that many families are scratching their heads, to find genuine answers as to why their calls for compensation have fallen on deaf ears of responsible government officials.

She narrated that her family even forgot all about the compensation, wondering why it has taken long for government to rehabilitate the monument where remains of hundreds of those who perished while fighting to bring to power the NRM government were interred.

“It is true that many veterans are crying foul over unfulfilled pledges. My family has almost lost hope after failing to get the promised package as war compensation. It is sad that the war monument where remains of hundreds of innocent civilians are interred have been vandalized.”

It should be noted that every time the state observes Heroes’ Day, there is always a section of aggrieved bush war veterans who express anger and frustration at government, for failing to settle them for their blood they shed during the bush war which brought the NRM regime to power.

“My name is sergeant Jimmy Musoke who served as a child soldier during the liberation war, for I was enlisted when I was 12 years, which made me loose out on studies. While in the bush, the President promised that we would study thereafter but this was never to be,” said one of the unhappy veterans.

“Most of these generals you are seeing being praised like Sabiti have found us already in the system, we fighters from Luweero were sidelined. most of the President’s aidees misled him into believing that we died. Where are you Mzee President, did you forget us? We no longer have hope in life, we did not die, we are still alive and we are going to feed on our posho and silver fish,” he added.

“My name is Nsubuga, one of those who participated in the bush war right from Luweero, it would have been better if such a day is used as an avenue to celebrate us, because what they claim that they have done is too little, compared to what we sacrificed, more than those in the army now who didn’t even fight in the bush but they are the ones being praised,” Said another aggrieved party.

Hajj Yunus Kakande responded to these angry war veterans, by saying they are insatiable, and warmed them to stop ranting all the time because government through the ministry of Luweero Triangle compensates them annually, including relatives of those who passed on.

Other local leaders in Luweero district have strongly denounced these celebrations, saying they are not participatory, because district leaders are excluded from taking part in the day’s activities, but just to be mere observers.

Semalulu Sebastian, the chaperson for Butuntumula Sub-county in Luweero expressed concern that the reason as to why they are excluded from actively participating in the celebrations is due to the fact that they support opposition political parties.

“Residents of this area had to started to get excited, and even officials from the state house came, and read the program. According to this program, we are not allowed to actively participate, those from the state house are the ones to take part in everything, there is a lot of descrimnation, we maybe thought that this was intended because we support NUP,” complained Semalulu.